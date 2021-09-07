Deebo Samuel brings another dimension to the 49ers offense, says Lions coach Dan Campbell
175 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is busy planning for the San Francisco 49ers, his Week 1 opponent on Sunday. One of many versatile offensive weapons that Campbell and his coaching staff have to prepare for is wide receiver Deebo Samuel, a player with whom the head coach is very familiar.www.49erswebzone.com
Comments / 0