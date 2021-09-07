CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Editorial Roundup: Kansas

Kansas City Star
 7 days ago

Lawrence Journal-World. September 4, 2021. Editorial: Let’s raise both funds and enthusiasm for economic development. It is worth trumpeting that businesses and organizations in Lawrence and Douglas County have come together to pledge more than $2.1 million to economic development efforts over the next five years. That amount already is about a half million dollars more than the last fundraising campaign, and this new campaign has just launched.

