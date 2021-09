There's just something so appealing about Honda's mini bike lineup from the late sixties throughout the eighties. These bikes had such an approachable nature to them, so much so that they painted a sharp contrast against the burly aesthetic that was then stereotypical of the classic American biker. It really isn't surprising that bikes like the Honda Monkey and Grom continue to have such a strong following, even to this day.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO