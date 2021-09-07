CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julia M. Adkins of Wayne

Wayne County News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJULIA M. ADKINS, 98 of Wayne, W.Va., died Saturday, September 4, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Elders Tommy Damron and Roger Maynard. Burial will follow in Mills-Vaughan Cemetery, Wayne, W.Va. She was born July 15, 1923, in Wayne, W.Va., a daughter of Robert Napier and Norma Mills Napier. Julia was a retired cook for Wayne County Schools, worked 20 years at Lucian Mays’ store and was a member of the Salem United Baptist Church as well as the Eastern Star. Her husband, Pete Adkins, also preceded her in death, along with a daughter, Joyce Mathis, and several sisters and brothers. Survivors include two daughters, Judy Maynard of Lavalette, W.Va., Barbara McCoy of Nashville, Tenn.; a son, Johnny Pete Adkins of Wayne, W.Va.; two sisters, Ruby Watts of Wadsworth, Ohio, Elsie Dean of Wayne, W.Va.; a brother, Lonnie Napier of Ona, W.Va.; nine grandchildren, J. Todd Maynard, Jill Blount, Theresa McCoy-McDowell, Michael McCoy, Marlena Partlow, Misty Evans, John Hunter Adkins, Julia Nichole Simpson, Jacob Rice; eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; and a very special niece who was like a daughter, Donna Hall. Friends may call one hour prior to services on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va. Due to COVID-19, face masks and social distancing are requested.

