COLUMN: 20 years later

It’s been 20 years since Sept. 11 and I still don’t think the events of that day have fully hit me, mainly because what was happening to me during that time. Our first-born was only a week old on Sept. 11. I was still in first-time-parent frame of mind. I was using some vacation time to adjust to another person in the house. That morning wife Jennifer and I had heard of the reports of something had collided with the World Trade Center, but our son kept our interest more. Later on in the morning, Jennifer had a phone call with a health-care provider who had given us more detail of what happened in New York City, Washington D.C. and western Pennyslvania. By then, our attention was diverted to a moment in American history that will never be forgotten. And shouldn’t.