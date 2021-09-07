CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spain need to apply pressure on Sweden by beating Kosovo, says Luis Enrique

 7 days ago
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group B - Spain v Georgia - Estadio Nuevo Vivero, Badajoz, September 5, 2021 Spain coach Luis Enrique talks to players REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

PRISTINA, Kosovo, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Spain coach Luis Enrique urged his side to pile on the pressure on Group B rivals Sweden by defeating Kosovo on Wednesday as the race to secure an automatic spot in the 2022 World Cup hots up.

Spain top the standings with 10 points from five games, one point ahead of Sweden who have two games in hand.

The winners of each of the 10 groups qualify directly for the finals in Qatar while the second-placed teams advance into a playoff.

The Swedes took control of the group when they condemned Spain to their first World Cup qualifying defeat in 28 years last week, and Luis Enrique said it was down to his side to put them under pressure.

"We need to try and get away from everything and just focus on things we can control," he told a press conference.

"Our objective is to win the game (against Kosovo), and the best way we can put Sweden under pressure is by winning."

The 2010 World Cup winners can expect a raucous atmosphere at the Fadil Vokrri Stadium.

Spain has not recognised Kosovo as a country since its independence from Serbia in 2008. National broadcaster TVE referred to Kosovo as a "territory" and put their scoreline initials, KOS, in lower case letters during their meeting in March.

"We are on the sidelines when it comes to politics," Luis Enrique said.

"The only thing I'm worried about is winning. Kosovo will have their fans behind them, they play good football and deserve more points than the table says."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Washington Post

Dutch police thought they had arrested Europe’s most wanted mafia boss. Instead, they got a British racing fan.

A British Formula 1 fan was arrested in the Netherlands last week after he was mistaken for a Sicilian mafia boss who is one of Europe’s most wanted fugitives. The 54-year-old man, identified by his attorney only as Mark L, was apprehended by heavily armed police while having a meal with his son at a restaurant in the Hague, his lawyer told The Washington Post.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Yardbarker

Watch: Celta Vigo lead Real Madrid at the break in Santiago Bernabeu return

Celta Vigo have retaken the lead in their enthralling La Liga clash away at Real Madrid. The Galicians have refused to follow the script on a crucial night in the Spanish capital as Carlo Ancelotti’s side return to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu for the first time since 2019. The visitors...
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Sweden beat Spain as European champions Italy held in World Cup qualifying

Paris (AFP) – Sweden beat Spain 2-1 in Stockholm on Thursday to take control of their group in World Cup qualifying, while Italy were held by Bulgaria in their first match since winning Euro 2020. Elsewhere, Belgium thrashed Estonia, England thumped Hungary in a match marred by reported racist chanting...
UEFA
740thefan.com

Soccer-Sweden hand Spain first WC qualifying defeat since 1993

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden recovered from a goal down to hand Spain their first World Cup qualifying defeat for 28 years with a shock 2-1 victory on Thursday. Alexander Isak and Viktor Claesson produced sumptuous finishes to cancel out Carlos Soler’s early goal for the Euro 2020 semi-finalists and move Sweden top of Group B.
SOCCER
