CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Seas Dreamer, Ginja among nominees to Beverly J. Lewis Stakes

By courtesy
oc-breeze.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImpressive maiden winner Sea Dreamer and Los Alamitos graduate Ginja are among nine nominees to the $75,000-guaranteed Beverly J. Lewis Stakes. The six-furlong contest for 3-year-old fillies – which will be run Saturday, Sept. 11 – will be the first of five stakes races offered during the Los Angeles County Fair meet at Los Alamitos. The 10-day LACF season begins Friday, Sept. 10 and continues through Sunday, Sept. 26.

www.oc-breeze.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Ky Derby champ Medina Spirit wins in comeback for Baffert

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit held off Rock Your World in the stretch to win the $100,000 Shared Belief by 1 1/4 lengths at Del Mar for embattled trainer Bob Baffert. Medina Spirit raced for the first time since finishing third as the 9-5 favorite in the Preakness on May 15, days after the colt’s medication positive from the Derby on May 1 was revealed by Baffert. Medina Spirit tested positive for the corticosteroid betamethasone, which is not allowed on race day in Kentucky. His Derby victory remains the subject of a court battle.
DEL MAR, CA
Boston Globe

Racing officials in Kentucky and New York putting squeeze on trainer Bob Baffert

Embattled horse trainer Bob Baffert got bad news Friday from two prominent corners of the horse racing world. Churchill Downs warned horse owners they were putting their Kentucky Derby dreams in jeopardy if Baffert continued as their trainer while he was still suspended as a result of Medina Spirit’s positive drug test after this year’s Derby. And the New York Racing Association, determined to have the final word on who is allowed to compete on its racetracks, charged Baffert with “conduct that is detrimental” to the sport and “potentially injurious” to both horses and riders — its second attempt to suspend him. The warning from Churchill Downs appeared to be aimed directly at Baffert and the horse owners who employ him. Horses earn their way into The Derby starting gate by competing in a series of prep races in which points are awarded for top finishes. These “Road to the Kentucky Derby” races will begin in earnest Sept. 18 at Churchill Downs and determine which horses earn one of 20 posts in the starting gate on the first Saturday in May. “Points will not be awarded to any horse trained by any individual who is suspended from racing in the 2022 Kentucky Derby or any trainer directly or indirectly employed, supervised or advised by a suspended trainer,” the racetrack said in a statement. Churchill Downs suspended Baffert for the next two Kentucky Derby races after Medina Spirit, this year’s winner, failed a post-race drug test. In effect, the track is telling Baffert’s high-powered owners that if they want to be guaranteed a place in the race, they should change trainers.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
thepressboxlts.com

Notes & Quotes From the G2 Calumet Turf Cup: Imperador

(Imperador captures the G2 Calumet Turf Cup at KY Downs / All Photos by Coady Photography & Courtesy of KY Downs) Trainer Paul Lobo wasn’t surprised when the Argentinian-bred Imperador won the G2 $1 million Calumet Turf Cup Saturday at Kentucky Downs. He saw it coming. Lobo had watched the...
SPORTS
chatsports.com

Depaulo, Mandavia, and Lewis Among WSOPC Online Rio Winners

The WSOP.com Rio Online Circuit, which featured over $1 million in guarantees, began on August 20th and wrapped at the end of August after bestowing a dozen gold rings, catering to 4,521 combined entrants, and awarding more than $1.7 million in prize money. Among those to capture rings were Ian...
GAMBLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Baffert
Person
Simon Callaghan
Person
Desmond Doss
Times Union

Heavy favorite Wit upset in Hopeful at Saratoga Race Course

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The big favorite, the horse that most thought could not lose, lost. The final of 40 days at the summer thoroughbred meet at Saratoga Race Course produced a big upset as Wit, the 3-5 choice in the Grade I, $300,000 Hopeful, had to settle for second in the seven-furlong race that featured 11 two-year-old colts.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Horse racing: Del Mar’s closing weekend includes 4 graded stakes races

• $250,000 Grade II Del Mar Derby, 3-year-olds, 1-1/8 miles (turf) • $200,000 Grade II John C. Mabee Stakes, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, 1-1/8 miles (turf) • $100,000 I’m Smokin Stakes, 2-year-olds bred in California, 6 furlongs. Sunday. • $300,000 Grade I Del Mar Debutante, 2-year-old fillies,7 furlongs.
SPORTS
UPI News

Arc Trials, Irish festival of Group 1's compete with Kentucky Downs

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Time-honored racing programs in Ireland, France and England competed for attention during weekend horse racing with an upstart track on the Kentucky-Tennessee border that has quickly assumed a major role in U.S. racing. Kentucky Downs, the former Dueling Grounds, wrapped up its brief, but lucrative, meeting...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seas#Lacf#Lnj Foxwoods#Big Fish#Big Story#Club Cal
oc-breeze.com

Los Angeles County Fair meet begins Friday

The Los Angeles County Fair meet at Los Alamitos will begin Friday, Sept. 10. The 10-day season will continue through Sunday, Sept. 26 with racing conducted on a Friday-Sunday basis the first two weeks (Sept. 10-12 and 17-19) and Thursday-Sunday the final week (Sept. 23-26). Post time will be 1 p.m.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theplaidhorse.com

Don’t miss out! Catch up on all the latest Horse racing news

It’s hard to remember now, but there once was a time before the internet had taken over our lives. and the 24-hour news cycle didn’t yet exist. For anyone under the age of 35, this might be almost impossible to comprehend, but it’s true. Back then, people would either read the morning newspaper or watch the evening news report on television to find out what had happened in the world that day. What did people do with the rest of their days? It’s hard to be sure, but thankfully, given the instant news era we now live in, we’ll never have to find out.
WORLD
theplaidhorse.com

Who truly is the best? Looking at the rankings for the best Jockeys in the world

Pretty much since the dawn of human civilization, men and women have tried to catch and tame wild horses. Horses had a lot of uses, given their strength. Moving heavy objects became much easier if you had a horse. In addition, it was also seen as a symbol of status and power; the more horses you owned, you would therefore be wealthier than those around you. While they could be put to work or used to demonstrate wealth, they have also been used for sport, with Horse racing being an established part of human society for longer than most of us would believe.
ANIMALS
Troy Record

Record setting meet comes to a close at Saratoga Race Course

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — On the final length of the homestretch, there’s no doubt that across the board, the 2021 summer meet at the Saratoga Race Course was a hands-down success. Fans were treated once again to 40 days of world-class thoroughbred racing. The Spa City hummed, whistled, and bustled and reclaimed its mantle of the summer place to be.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
thepressboxlts.com

Hendy Woods Wins KY Downs’ One Dreamer Stakes on Thursday

A loss at Saratoga Race Course last month resulted in a big win for Hendy Woods Thursday in the $400,000 One Dreamer Stakes at Kentucky Downs. Hendy Woods, a Stonestreet Stables homebred, came from off the pace under Tyler Gaffalione to win by 4 ¼ lengths over Sweet Melania. The 4-year-old Uncle Mo filly covered the mile and 70 yards in 1:38.33 and paid $6.60 as the second choice in the field of 11 older fillies and mares. Alta’s Award was third at 25-1. Dominga, the 2-1 favorite, was fifth, a head and a nose behind Alta’s Award.
SPORTS
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Horse racing notes: Santa Anita downhill turf course is back

• $75,000 Beverly J. Lewis Stakes, 3-year-old fillies, 6 furlongsSunday. • $75,000 E.B. Johnston Stakes, 3-year-olds and up bred in CA, 1 mile. • Great news for fans of Santa Anita’s downhill turf course: Track officials announced Wednesday they are bringing back 6 1/2-furlong turf sprints down the hill for the fall meet that begins Oct. 1. Four stakes races, including the Grade II Eddie D. Stakes on opening day, will be run down the hill this fall in addition to “selected allowance races” during the 16-day meet. “Our fans, horsemen and Eddie Delahoussaye himself have told us they’d love to see a return to racing down this European-style course, which has been unique to Santa Anita for more than six decades,” Aidan Butler, COO of racing operations for 1/ST Racing, said in a statement.
SPORTS
thepressboxlts.com

Rosario Sets New Rider’s Record at KY Downs — With 2 Days to Go

(Castle Leoch & rider Joel Rosario set record at KY Downs on Thursday / All Photos by Coady Photography & Courtesy of KY Downs) Joel Rosario won three races Thursday to bring his meet-leading total to a track-record 13 with two days left to go in the six-day FanDuel Meet at Kentucky Downs.
KENTUCKY STATE
thepressboxlts.com

Maker’s Horses Will Be a “Hand Full” in Upcoming G2 Calumet Turf Club

(Trainer Mike Maker / Photo Courtesy of Keeneland) (Channel Maker / Photo by Holly M. Smith) As usual, Mike Maker, the all-time leading trainer at Kentucky Downs, is very well-armed for the $1 million, Grade 2 Calumet Turf Cup Saturday. Maker is scheduled to saddle five of the 12 horses...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy