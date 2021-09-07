Seas Dreamer, Ginja among nominees to Beverly J. Lewis Stakes
Impressive maiden winner Sea Dreamer and Los Alamitos graduate Ginja are among nine nominees to the $75,000-guaranteed Beverly J. Lewis Stakes. The six-furlong contest for 3-year-old fillies – which will be run Saturday, Sept. 11 – will be the first of five stakes races offered during the Los Angeles County Fair meet at Los Alamitos. The 10-day LACF season begins Friday, Sept. 10 and continues through Sunday, Sept. 26.www.oc-breeze.com
Comments / 0