Beach Hazards Statement issued for Allegan, Mason, Oceana, Ottawa, Van Buren by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 17:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Allegan; Mason; Oceana; Ottawa; Van Buren BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Mason, Oceana, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties. * WHEN...Through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southwest winds to 30 mph this evening will make swimming near south piers particularly dangerous. On Wednesday the winds will be northwest to 30 mph, making the north piers more dangerous. A period of thunderstorms with strong wind gusts over 40 mph is expected this afternoon into the early evening.