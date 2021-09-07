Severe Weather Statement issued for Iosco, Ogemaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 14:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Iosco; Ogemaw A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT FOR ARENAC...GLADWIN...SOUTHEASTERN OGEMAW AND SOUTHWESTERN IOSCO COUNTIES At 243 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Skidway Lake to near Bentley to near Edenville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management. At 241 PM EDT, Gladwin county emergency management reported penny size hail in Gladwin. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Sterling, Maple Ridge and Skidway Lake around 250 PM EDT. Standish around 255 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Twining, Turner and Au Gres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH