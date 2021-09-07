CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iosco County, MI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Iosco, Ogemaw by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 14:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Iosco; Ogemaw A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT FOR ARENAC...GLADWIN...SOUTHEASTERN OGEMAW AND SOUTHWESTERN IOSCO COUNTIES At 243 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Skidway Lake to near Bentley to near Edenville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management. At 241 PM EDT, Gladwin county emergency management reported penny size hail in Gladwin. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Sterling, Maple Ridge and Skidway Lake around 250 PM EDT. Standish around 255 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Twining, Turner and Au Gres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Californians to decide governor's fate in Republican-backed recall

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept 14 (Reuters) - California voters will decide on Tuesday whether to recall Governor Gavin Newsom in a special election that has pitted the state's majority Democrats against Republican supporters of former President Donald Trump. Newsom, a first-term governor and former San Francisco mayor, is fighting for his...
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

Nicholas, now tropical storm, dumps rain along Gulf Coast

HOUSTON (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicholas hit the Texas coast early Tuesday as a hurricane and dumped more than a foot (30.5 centimeters) of rain along the same area swamped by Hurricane Harvey in 2017, drenching storm-battered Louisiana, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of people and bringing the potential for life-threatening flash floods across the Deep South.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Standish, MI
City
Lake, MI
County
Ogemaw County, MI
County
Iosco County, MI
City
Gladwin, MI
City
Twining, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Severe Thunderstorms#Wind Gust#Emergency Management#Iosco#Arenac#Bentley#Edenville

Comments / 0

Community Policy