September 3, 2021 - IRVINE, Calif. – As millions of Americans take to the highway this weekend to squeeze in one last road trip adventure before the weather turns, Kelley Blue Book offers timely tips for a safe, enjoyable Labor Day weekend road trip amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, recent Hurricane Ida and rising gas prices. Labor Day weekend used to be the unofficial end of summer, but a nationwide trend in starting the school year earlier has nearly put an end to that. Yet it remains the last heavy travel weekend of the season, and anytime millions of people take to the roads, some advanced planning and preparation is in order.

IRVINE, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO