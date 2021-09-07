CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garner, IA

Bradford’s Money Outlook on the Semiconductor War With China

By Angela Nelson
kiow.com
 7 days ago

Bradford Financial Center / 215 North Main, Clarion, Iowa 50525 / 180 E. 5th Street, Garner, Iowa 50438. Is Afghanistan a distraction from a much larger conflict with China?. As news outlets and U.S. citizens have been focusing their undivided attention on the conflict in Afghanistan, many are missing the potential war over semiconductors brewing between China, Taiwan and the U.S. Click on the audio link below to learn more.

