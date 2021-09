After weeks of preparation by the Littleton Lions Club, the 36th annual Littleton-Lake Gaston Festival is set for Friday and Saturday, according to a press release. On Friday, food vendors will set up in time for opening at 5 p.m. Come early and eat before the street dance starts at 7 p.m. featuring the “Brake Tyme Band” on stage in the municipal parking lot until 10 p.m. (No alcoholic beverages allowed.) The carnival rides also will be open.

LITTLETON, NC ・ 12 DAYS AGO