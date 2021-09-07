New Texas law changes rules for accessible parking for disabled veterans
One of the many new laws that went into effect in Texas this month will change the rules for disabled vets when it comes to accessible parking spaces. Disabled veteran’s license plates, also referred to as DV plates, will no longer be sufficient by themselves to legally park in accessible parking spaces starting Jan. 1, 2022, according to Senate Bill 792, which was signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott in May.www.ksat.com
Comments / 0