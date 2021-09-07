CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

New Texas law changes rules for accessible parking for disabled veterans

KSAT 12
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the many new laws that went into effect in Texas this month will change the rules for disabled vets when it comes to accessible parking spaces. Disabled veteran’s license plates, also referred to as DV plates, will no longer be sufficient by themselves to legally park in accessible parking spaces starting Jan. 1, 2022, according to Senate Bill 792, which was signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott in May.

www.ksat.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Californians to decide governor's fate in Republican-backed recall

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept 14 (Reuters) - California voters will decide on Tuesday whether to recall Governor Gavin Newsom in a special election that will test the power of a Republican Party still dominated by former President Donald Trump in a deeply Democratic state. Newsom, a first-term governor and former lieutenant...
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott

Comments / 0

Community Policy