With Labor Day weekend right around the corner, a new study has come out to show which states have more hard workers than others. Even though most Americans are hard workers, putting in an average of 1,767 hours per year as of 2021, according to the World Economic Forum, some workers in some states aren't keen on hard work. We looked at Iowa and Illinois in this study (duh) and they couldn't be more opposite.

IOWA STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO