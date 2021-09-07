Jewish Voices for Peace Central Ohio’s annual Tashlich ceremony and picnic.

Clintonville Como Park, 301 W. Pacemont Road, Columbus 43202. Please join for a short Tashlich ceremony starting promptly at 6:00 PM. We will also be having a vegetarian potluck and social following the ritual. Please bring a vegetarian dish to share and a lawn chair. Table service and beverages will be provided. To access the parking lot, take West Lakeview to end and turn right. Tashlich, which literally translates to “casting off,” is a ceremony traditionally performed on the afternoon of the first day of Rosh Hashanah. During this ceremony, Jews symbolically cast off the sins of the previous year by tossing pebbles or bread crumbs into flowing water. During this ritual, people think of things they’ve done wrong in the past year and then “throw them away,” promising for improvement in the coming year.