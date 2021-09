Johns Hopkins University is still the ninth best university in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report's annual rankings. The private Baltimore institution ranked No. 10 in 2019 before moving up one spot last year, and held onto the same position this year. It also remains the highest-ranked college in the state. On this year's list, which sets the rankings for 2022, it is tied for ninth place with Duke University, Northwestern University and California Institute of Technology.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO