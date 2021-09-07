CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Spanish hospital baby switch discovered two decades later

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 7 days ago

MADRID — (AP) — Health authorities in Spain are blaming human error for the switching of two baby girls in a maternity ward almost 20 years ago, after one of them discovered by chance through a DNA test as a teenager that she wasn’t the daughter of her presumed parents.

“It was a human error and we haven’t been able to find out who was to blame,” Sara Alba, health chief of Spain’s northern La Rioja region, told a news conference Tuesday.

“The systems back then were different and weren’t as computerized as they are now,” Alba said, offering assurances it couldn’t happen again.

The newborns were mixed up in 2002 after being born five hours apart at a hospital in La Rioja. They were both in incubators because they were born underweight.

The woman, now 19, who first discovered she had been given to the wrong parents is demanding compensation of 3 million euros ($3.5 million) from local health authorities.

Alba, the health chief, spoke after the local newspaper La Rioja published a report Tuesday about the switch.

The other woman who was handed to the wrong parents has been informed of the mistake, the newspaper said. Neither woman was identified.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Spanish teenager sues after discovering she was mistakenly swapped with another baby at birth

A Spanish teenager who discovered she was mistakenly swapped at birth in a maternity ward nearly 20 years ago is suing health authorities for £2.5m.The error came to light in 2017 after the 19-year-old’s alleged father demanded a DNA test during a child support dispute, which revealed she was unrelated to the family she grew up with.It emerged that the newborns had been mixed up in 2002 after being born five hours apart at a hospital in Spain’s northern La Rioja region. They were both in incubators because they were born underweight.Health authorities have blamed a “one-off human error” and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

'No answers' decade after Glyn Summers' Spanish fall death

A family who lost their teenage son a decade ago after he fell from a Spanish hotel balcony say they still need answers about his death. Glyn Summers, 17, died a week after the fall while on a college educational trip to Barcelona. Coleg y Cymoedd said "legal constraints" prevented...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Rioja#Dna Test#Madrid#Spanish#Ap
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
Place
Madrid, Spain
Turnto10.com

Southern New England families remember loved ones lost on 9/11 two decades later

(WJAR) — Twenty years ago Wednesday, the last stages of the sneak attack were underway to hijack four commercial flights in the United States in what became known as 9/11. Dozens of innocents from the Southern New England area were on those planes that became missiles that crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
PUBLIC SAFETY
East Oregonian

9/11: A moment of terror and unity; Locals reflect on 9/11 two decades later

PENDLETON — As Amy Madden called her colleagues in New York on Sept. 11, 2001, she wondered why no one was answering. Madden was working at a securities brokerage firm in Portland, her first job out of college. It was around 6 a.m. She was working east coast hours. A coworker brought in a radio. Together, they listened as the world changed.
PENDLETON, OR
Sidney Daily News

Two decades after 9/11

NEW YORK (AP) — A car passed, the driver’s window rolled down and the man spat an epithet at two little girls wearing their hijabs: “Terrorist!”. It was 2001, mere weeks after the World Trade Center fell, and 10-year-old Shahana Hanif and her younger sister were walking to the local mosque from their Brooklyn home.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
insurancebusinessmag.com

9/11 – re-examining the impact two decades later

“Even 20 years after the fact, the horrific losses experienced on September 11, 2001, still loom large… and there is little question that 9/11 was and still remains one of the defining events of our times.”. In his keynote address at the International Forum of Terrorism Risk (Re)Insurance Pools (IFTRIP)...
PUBLIC SAFETY
abc17news.com

South Africa mulls vaccine passports as Covid-19 restrictions are eased

South Africa will start to ease several Covid-19 restrictions as infection rates decrease in the country, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday. Amongst other measures, the nationwide curfew will be reduced to 11pm until 4am, the size of gatherings can increase to 250 people indoors and 500 outdoors, and restrictions on alcohol sales will be further reduced. The measures will be reviewed in two weeks, he said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
41K+
Followers
69K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy