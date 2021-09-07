CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos Week 1: Three talking points heading into New York Giants game

By Ryan O’Halloran
Denver Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree key elements to look for in the Broncos’ opener at the Giants. A full list of NFL teams that went winless in September 2019 and ’20: Cincinnati, the New York Jets and the Broncos. Ouch. Even the Bengals had a tie to start 0-2-1 last year. The Broncos, under coach Vic Fangio, have never gotten out of the blocks, starting 0-4 in ’19 (two last-minute blown leads at home) and 0-3 in ’19 (injuries galore). The Weeks 1-3 opponents this year (Giants, Jacksonville and Jets) combined for nine wins in ’20. “Our guys, they know everybody knows what’s happened here the last couple starts,” Fangio said. “I’m sure they’re feeling a little bit of urgency.” That should be reflected from the opening kickoff Sunday. The Broncos should coach with urgency, calling the game aggressively to put the Giants on their heels.

www.denverpost.com

Related
denverbroncos.com

Mile High Morning: Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells says Teddy Bridgewater is 'what every team needs'

It hasn't taken long for Teddy Bridgewater to make an impact. After only five months with the Broncos, Bridgewater has earned the trust and respect of his teammates as a team captain and as the team's starting quarterback. Fans may have seen the latter play out on the field at training camp and in preseason action, but the former has taken place largely behind closed doors.
NFL
Denver Post

Kiszla: Broncos get full Teddy B Experience in season-opening victory. Who knew this could be so much fun?

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — We don’t need no stinkin’ Aaron Rodgers. In Broncos Country, we’re strutting with Teddy B. After Teddy Bridgewater led Denver to a 27-13 victory against the New York Giants in his first start with his new team, orange-and-blue clad fans in MetLife Stadium serenaded the 28-year-old quarterback Sunday as he jogged toward the tunnel leading to the visitors locker room:
NFL
MyWabashValley.com

Griffith lands with Denver Broncos

Englewood, Colo. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Denver Broncos have traded for Indiana State linebacker Jonas Griffith. Jonas now lands on the Broncos 53-man roster and is expected to play a big role in special teams after shining for the 49ers in his first NFL preseason. Head coach Vic Fangio says, “We...
NFL
Yardbarker

New York Giants Week 1: The Competitive Edge

The first game of the 2021 season is only days away, and the New York Giants are about to set their highly-anticipated game plan into motion. After finalizing meaningful roster cuts and bolstering injury-plagued areas of their lineup following deadline day, the Giants have a sizable challenge to begin their quest for playoff success when they take on the Denver Broncos September 12th to start the season.
NFL
49erswebzone

Predicting the San Francisco 49ers 2021 win total

375 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Will the 2021 San Francisco 49ers take advantage of what has been analyzed by some as the easiest schedule in the NFL? Sportsbooks have set San Francisco's win total at a lofty 10.5 games and we will attempt to predict whether the Niners will go over or under that total in 2021 by taking a look at each game.
NFL
chatsports.com

Denver Broncos: Three things to look for against Giants

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 15: The Denver Broncos line up against the New York Giants at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on October 15, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) On September 12th, the Denver Broncos will begin their 2021 season against the New York Football...
NFL
FanSided

Giants Game Sunday: Giants vs Denver Broncos Odds and Prediction for Week 1 NFL Game

The Giants open the 2021 NFL season on Sunday against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium in a 4:25 p.m. kickoff. The NY Giants, led by quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Saquon Barkley, and cornerback James Bradberry host the Denver Broncos, led by wide receivers Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and defensive end Bradley Chubb in Week 1 of the NFL season on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 (9/12/2021) at MetLife Stadium, in a 4:25 p.m. kickoff on FOX.
NFL
chatsports.com

New York Giants: Who should start at left guard in Week One?

The New York Giants had one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL in 2020. In 2020, according to ESPN, the Giants’ pass-block win rate ranked dead-last in the NFL at 46%. Their run-block win rate ranked 18th at 70%, which is about average or slightly below. Despite this, the team made no major moves to upgrade their offensive line in the 2021 offseason until just this week.
NFL
chatsports.com

Broncos vs. Giants betting preview for Week 1

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 06: A general view of helmets worn by the New York Giants against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on December 06, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images) The NFL regular season is finally here and we can finally begin to talk about...
NFL
chatsports.com

No, the Denver Broncos should not sign Cam Newton

Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) Former Patriots and Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was released recently, and some people in Denver Broncos Country have already called on the team to sign him. Cam Newton was released today. The New England Patriots have decided to turn the...
NFL
Yardbarker

Musings Ahead of New York Giants Week 1 Regular-Season Opener

The New York Giants are set to return from a three-day weekend Monday as they gear up for their regular-season opener at home against the Denver Broncos. Over the next several days, we'll hopefully get answers to some burning questions such as the statuses of the injured players (running back Saquon Barkley, tight ends Kyle Rudolph and Evan Engram, receivers Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney, and cornerback Adoree' Jackson).
NFL
milehighsports.com

Courtland Sutton looks special in his return to the Broncos

It had been 343 days since Courtland Sutton had been on a football field for the Denver Broncos. Saturday evening, the 2019 Broncos’ Pro-Bowler returned from a year-long absence. His return from an ACL tear was impressive in a limited sample size. The outcome of the game was highlighted by...
NFL
CBS Sports

Saquon Barkley not a lock to play in Giants' Week 1 game vs. Broncos while returning from knee injury

Saquon Barkley is entering 2021 looking to prove he's worth not only a new Giants contract but recognition as one of the NFL's best running backs. But it remains to be seen whether he'll get the chance to start his bounce-back campaign in Week 1. As ESPN's Jordan Raanan reported Tuesday, New York won't decide on Barkley's status for the team's Sept. 12 opener until next week, perhaps even days before kickoff, while the former Pro Bowler recovers from a torn ACL suffered last September.
NFL
chatsports.com

Broncos at Giants: TV broadcast map for Week 1

If you are seeing BLUE in your region in the map above, you will get the Broncos-Giants game on your local FOX affiliate. If you live in Alaska or Hawaii, however, you will be denied Denver’s game in favor of the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints game. The...
NFL
chatsports.com

Giants-Broncos odds: Giants are 3-point underdogs to Denver in season opener

The New York Giants are 3-point underdogs to the visiting Denver Broncos in Sunday’s season opener at MetLife Stadium, per Draft Kings Sportsbook. Denver went 5-11 last season and is 12-20 in two seasons with Vic Fangio as head coach. The Giants were 6-10 last season and are 10-22 over that same time period. So, both teams have been down recently.
NFL
New Jersey Herald

NY Giants: These 5 players are the most intriguing heading into Week 1 against Broncos

EAST RUTHERFORD - We ranked the most important New York Giants last month, and Daniel Jones topped the list in what will prove to be a critical season in his development. Now it's time to shine a light on the players who could author the most fascinating stories on the team as Big Blue looks to contend in the NFC East and post a winning record for the first time since 2016.
NFL

