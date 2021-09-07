CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

CEO of video game company steps down after tweet supporting Texas abortion law

By Shannon Liao
Houston Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CEO of video game company Tripwire Interactive stepped down Monday, two days after tweeting his support for the Texas abortion ban and calling himself a "pro-life game developer." John Gibson, the now former CEO of the studio behind titles like "Maneater" and "Killing Floor," came under fire for his comments, as studio partners cut ties and people across the games industry said they would stop supporting his company.

www.chron.com

Comments / 2

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Texas judge issues injunction against anti-abortion group on enforcing new law

A Texas state judge issued an injunction against anti-abortion group Texas Right to Life, blocking it from trying to enforce the new six-week abortion ban against Planned Parenthood in Texas. The injunction, issued by Judge Karin Crump of the Travis County court, applies to anyone affiliated with the group and...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Providers urge Supreme Court to reject 15-week abortion ban

Abortion providers urged the Supreme Court Monday to reject Mississippi s 15-week prohibition on most abortions, saying a decision to uphold it would “invite states to ban abortion entirely.”The filing with the high court comes at a time of significant peril for abortion rights in the U.S., with a Supreme Court reshaped by three conservative justices appointed by former President Donald Trump Mississippi already has told the court it should overrule its 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade that established a nationwide right to abortion.Less than two weeks ago, the justices by a 5-4 vote allowed a Texas law...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: Jim Crow tactics reborn in Texas abortion law

The new Texas law that bans most abortions uses a method employed by Texas and other states to enforce racist Jim Crow laws in the 19th and 20th centuries that aimed to disenfranchise African Americans. Rather than giving state officials, such as the police, the power to enforce the law, the Texas law instead allows […] The post Commentary: Jim Crow tactics reborn in Texas abortion law appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cory Barlog
The Independent

Amy Coney Barrett insists Supreme Court judges are not ‘partisan hacks’ in wake of Texas abortion ruling

Donald Trump appointee Amy Coney Barrett has rejected the assertion that the US Supreme Court comprises of “a bunch of partisan hacks”, days after it passed a controversial 5-4 judgment that backed Texas’s restrictive new abortion law.“To say the court’s reasoning is flawed is different from saying the court is acting in a partisan manner,” said Ms Barrett, criticising the media for allegedly not capturing the deliberative process of the court in reaching the judgements it makes.“Judicial philosophies are not the same as political parties,” she insisted during a lecture hosted by the McConnell Centre at the University of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
hot967.fm

Pro-choice activists at MN Capitol to protest Texas abortion law

Pro-choice activists rally at the State Capitol against a Texas law that bans abortions after six weeks, which the U-S Supreme Court let stand and opponents warn could become a template for Minnesota. Former state Representative Erin Maye Quade with Gender Justice says Texas allows lawsuits against anyone who performs abortions, or aids and abets them:
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#Ceo#Rape#Tripwire Interactive#The Supreme Court#Shipwright Studios#Torn Banner Studios
New Jersey Herald

As Texas abortion law roils governor's race, NJ's sweeping pro-choice bill stalls | Stile

No other issue — perhaps with the exception of gun control — better illustrates the political chasm between red Texas and blue New Jersey than abortion. Texas just passed a law limiting abortions to six weeks — in clear defiance of the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe V. Wade ruling — and has offered $10,000 bounties for those who snitch on people and abortion providers who violate the new statute.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Post

How cartoonists are taking on the Texas abortion law

Jen Sorensen wanted to channel her latest pointed thoughts on American justice into a political cartoon, but how to satirize the Supreme Court’s refusal last week to block a Texas statute that bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy — and that, according to President Biden, “empowers self-anointed enforcers”?
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Independent

‘Very, very, very wrong’: Supreme Court justice Stephen Breyer speaks out on Texas abortion law

Justice Stephen Breyer has spoken out against the Supreme Court’s decision not to block the Texas law that bans abortion once a heartbeat is detected.In an interview with NPR, Mr Bryer was asked why the Supreme Court deserves respect after the 5-4 decision handed down “in the dead of night”.“Look, I thought the last decision you mentioned was very, very, very wrong. I’ll add one more very,” Mr Breyer replied. “And I wrote a dissent and that’s the way it works.”In his dissenting opinion, Mr Breyer recognised that Texas delegates the power to prevent abortions not to the state...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lynchburg News and Advance

Marsha Mercer: End of Roe? Texas law threatens abortion rights everywhere

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott offered a bizarre defense of his state’s new, unconstitutional anti-abortion law. Asked Tuesday why the state would force victims of rape or incest to carry pregnancies to term, he denied the law does that. “Obviously, it provides at least six weeks for a person to be...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy