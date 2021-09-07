CEO of video game company steps down after tweet supporting Texas abortion law

Donald Trump appointee Amy Coney Barrett has rejected the assertion that the US Supreme Court comprises of “a bunch of partisan hacks”, days after it passed a controversial 5-4 judgment that backed Texas’s restrictive new abortion law.“To say the court’s reasoning is flawed is different from saying the court is acting in a partisan manner,” said Ms Barrett, criticising the media for allegedly not capturing the deliberative process of the court in reaching the judgements it makes.“Judicial philosophies are not the same as political parties,” she insisted during a lecture hosted by the McConnell Centre at the University of...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO