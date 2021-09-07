CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Animated Adventure LITTLE VAMPIRE arrives on Digital Sept 21 and Blu-ray & DVD Oct 5

By Adrian Halen
horrornews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAND UNLEASHES ON DVD AND BLU-RAY™ + DVD COMBO PACK. This fall, a cute little vampire and his endearing friends abound perfectly timed for Halloween! The new animated family feature LITTLE VAMPIRE is coming to North American digital entertainment platforms on September 21 and in a Blu-ray+DVD combo pack, as well as a standalone DVD from SHOUT! KIDS in collaboration with STUDIOCANAL on October 5, 2021. Available for the first time on North American home entertainment shelves, the DVD and Blu-ray contain both the English and French audio tracks with English subtitles. Pre-order for the physical releases is available now at ShoutFactory.com and other fine home entertainment retailers.

horrornews.net

Comments / 0

Related
imdb.com

The Green Knight Arrives On 4K, Blu-Ray, DVD, And Digital This October

Your quest is nearly at an end: "The Green Knight" Blu-ray will soon be within your grasp. David Lowery's fantasy drama, one of the very best movies of the year, is headed to home media in October. So if you were hesitant to head back to movie theaters, haven't felt like renting the film digitally, or remain a stickler for physical media, this is news you can use. Starring Dev Patel, "The Green Knight" is based on the epic poem "Sir Gawain and the Green Knight," a tale of one man's long, strange journey through a land rich with giants, ghosts, and magic. And oh...
MOVIES
TheHDRoom

‘Injustice’ Animated Movie Coming to 4K Blu-ray and More in October

Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment have collaborated on an Injustice animated movie based on the popular video game and graphic novel. The release date for Injustice is October 19th on 4K Ultra HD with HDR, Blu-ray and Digital high definition formats. Pre-order Injustice on 4K combo...
MOVIES
cinelinx.com

Injustice arrives 10/19 on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray & Digital

An unthinkable tragedy propels Superman into a dangerous new mindset, ultimately pitting Justice League members against each other in Injustice, an all-new DC Animated Movie. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC, and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, the feature-length animated film is set for release on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray, and Digital on October 19, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Lutz
Person
Camille Cottin
Collider

'The Night House' Is Coming to Digital and Blu-ray Just in Time for Spooky Season

Searchlight Pictures announced that The Night House is coming to Digital and Blu-ray this October, just in time for Halloween. Directed by David Bruckner (The Ritual), The Night House home video releases will also include a new behind-the-scenes featurette that will explore the mind-bending psychological horror from inception to production.
MOVIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

Small Town Monsters Dissects a Cajun Werewolf Tale in SKINWALKER: THE HOWL OF THE ROUGAROU – Debuts September 14th on VOD, Blu-ray, and DVD

For centuries, stories have persisted throughout the southern swamps of something truly otherworldly: a terrifying, hirsute creature known by locals as the Rougarou. These legends predate the first immigrant settlers who made their way into the murky waters and dark forests of the south, yet the Rougarou has only recently made its way into pop culture via appearances in horror films, a regional festival and even a roller coaster ride.
TV & VIDEOS
Apple Insider

Apple TV+ original 'On the Rocks' hits Blu-Ray and DVD on Oct. 26

Apple TV+ comedy "On the Rocks" will be the streaming service's first original film to see physical release, with the movie set for distribution by Lionsgate Home Entertainment. Blu-Ray and DVD listings for "On the Rocks" began to pop up on Monday with a release date of Oct. 26. Pre-orders...
TV & VIDEOS
horrorsociety.com

THE OLD WAYS Comes to Digital, DVD and Blu-ray This October

Christopher Alender’s spellbinding horror hit THE OLD WAYS, described as “the greatest exorcism movie since The Exorcist” (Film Threat), comes to Digital, DVD and Blu-ray this October!. Special features on the DVD/Blu-ray include BTS Documentary – The Old Ways: A Look Beyond (Blu-ray exclusive), Director & Writer Commentary, Storyboard Comparisons...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dvd#Animated Film#Adventure#Digital Sept 21#Blu Ray Dvd#Blu#North American#Studiocanal#French#Shoutfactory Com#Rabbi#Magical Society
horrorsociety.com

31 arrives on Blu-ray + Digital Steelbook from Lionsgate, exclusively at Target 10/26

From beloved cult director Rob Zombie comes the new re-release of his spine-tingling carnival of horrors, 31, arriving October 26 on Blu-ray + Digital Steelbook from Lionsgate, exclusively at Target. Written, directed, and produced by Zombie, 31 is a fiendish Halloween horror-gore romp set in 1976, in which five happy-go-lucky carnies on a cross-country road trip are kidnapped and hunted by murderous clowns in an escape room-style hideaway in the middle of nowhere. With an ensemble cast that includes Sheri Moon Zombie, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs, Richard Brake, Jane Carr, and Malcolm McDowell, 31 is tailor-made for diehard horror fans and Rob Zombie acolytes. Featuring brand-new reconceived artwork from award-winning graphic artist Vance Kelly, 31 will be available on Blu-ray + Digital Steelbook at Target for the suggested retail price of $21.99.
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

FRIED BARRY on DVD and Blu-ray on October 5th

RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, has picked up select rights to the horror film, FRIED BARRY from Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural. RLJE Films will release FRIED BARRY on VOD, Digital HD, DVD and Blu-Ray on October 5, 2021. Written...
MOVIES
horrornews.net

Two Supernatural Films Make their Blu-ray Debuts this September from Shout! Factory

Two Supernatural Films Make their Blu-ray Debuts this September from Shout! Factory. From a suspenseful supernatural horror film to a lethally hilarious comedy, this September brings something for all film fans with the release of The Vigil and Blithe Spirit on Blu-ray from IFC Films and Shout! Factory. The Vigil will be available September 21, 2021, and Blithe Spirit on September 28, 2021. Fans of these films can pre-order their copies now on ShoutFactory.com.
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Megan Is Missing arrives on Blu-ray 10/26

The viral social media hit Megan Is Missing arrives on Blu-ray™ October 26 from Lionsgate. This terrifying cautionary tale from writer-director Michael Goi (Mary, “American Horror Storry”) about the dangers of online communication stars Amber Perkins, Rachel Quinn, and Dean Waite. Megan Is Missing will be available on Blu-ray™ on online retailers for the suggested retail price of $17.99.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Cats
horrorsociety.com

MIMICRY FREAKS Comes to DVD & Digital on October 19th

MIMICRY FREAKS is coming to DVD & Digital on October 19, 2021 from Bayview Entertainment. Synopsis: One morning, a man named Fuma wakes up in bed deep within a forest when suddenly he is attacked by a traditional Japanese warrior monster known as a Namahage. Meanwhile, a wedding planner is taking a couple and the bride’s father to a wedding ceremony hall in the forest for the rehearsal. However, their car breaks down in the middle of nowhere and the fact that the bride’s father is unhappy to soon have an anti-nuclear activist as a son-in-law quickly turns out to be the smallest problem for everyone involved. Mimicry Freaks is a gory and disturbing tale certain to chill you to the bone. In Japanese with English subtitles.
COMICS
horrorsociety.com

British Horror Classics THE DARK EYES OF LONDON & THE MONSTER – Blu-ray World Premiere & DVD 11 October

THE DARK EYES OF LONDON (1939) The early British horror masterpiece and a worthy successor to his work on the Universal Monsters movies, screen icon Bela Lugosi takes centre stage as a demented scientist on a killing spree in The Dark Eyes of London, the first British film to receive the ‘H’ censor rating for being ‘Horrific for Public Exhibition’. Adapted from a novel by Edgar Wallace, this landmark British film is featured here as a brand-new high definition remaster from original film elements in its original theatrical aspect ratio.
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions Arrives on Digital 9/21, on Blu-ray & DVD 10/5

WITH OVER 25 MINUTES OF ALL-NEW FOOTAGE INCLUDING ALTERNATE BEGINNING AND ENDING!. ESCAPE ROOM: TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS is the sequel to the box-office hit psychological thriller that terrified audiences around the world. In this installment, six people unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive…and discovering they’ve all played the game before.
MOVIES
dailydead.com

September 14th Genre Releases Include CENSOR (DVD), ALONE IN THE DARK (Collector’s Edition Blu-ray), COLD WAR CREATURES: FOUR FILMS FROM SAM KATZMAN (Blu-ray Set)

Hello, everyone! We’re back with our round-up of this week’s horror and sci-fi home entertainment offerings, and we have some really fun titles headed home tomorrow. Leading the pack is Jack Sholder’s feature film debut Alone in the Dark, which is getting the Collector’s Edition treatment from Scream Factory. Arrow Video is showing love to a quartet of films from Sam Katzman in their Cold War Creatures Limited Edition set. As far as recent horror goes, both Censor and Howling Village are being released on Tuesday, and if you need to catch up with the most recent season of Eli Roth’s History of Horror, season two is headed to Blu-ray as well.
MOVIES
TheHDRoom

‘Don’t Breathe 2’ Coming to 4K Blu-ray and More in October

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment have announced an October 12th Digital release date for the sequel thriller Don’t Breathe 2. Two weeks later is when you can own Don’t Breathe 2 on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray with Dolby Atmos audio physical formats. Pre-order Don’t Breathe 2 on 4K...
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Don’t Breathe 2 Arrives on Digital 10/12, on 4K UHD, Blu-ray & DVD 10/26

In the thrilling sequel to the breakout hit, DON’T BREATHE 2 reprises Norman Nordstrom (Stephen Lang), who has been hiding out for several years in an isolated cabin. He lives with a young girl and has recreated the family stolen from him by a drunk driver. Their quiet life together is shattered when a group of unseemly criminals kidnaps her and forces Norman to tap into even darker and more creative instincts in an effort to save her.
MOVIES
Collider

Hayao Miyazaki's 'Future Boy Conan' Animated Series Is Coming to Blu-ray

Hayao Miyazaki’s TV directorial debut Future Boy Conan will receive a U.S. Blu-ray 4K digital restoration release on November 16 – and it’s all thanks to distributor GKIDS, who is responsible for many notable anime releases. The 26-episode series will be given a new English dub and is expected to come with a 16-page character artwork booklet.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy