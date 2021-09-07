Animated Adventure LITTLE VAMPIRE arrives on Digital Sept 21 and Blu-ray & DVD Oct 5

MIMICRY FREAKS is coming to DVD & Digital on October 19, 2021 from Bayview Entertainment. Synopsis: One morning, a man named Fuma wakes up in bed deep within a forest when suddenly he is attacked by a traditional Japanese warrior monster known as a Namahage. Meanwhile, a wedding planner is taking a couple and the bride’s father to a wedding ceremony hall in the forest for the rehearsal. However, their car breaks down in the middle of nowhere and the fact that the bride’s father is unhappy to soon have an anti-nuclear activist as a son-in-law quickly turns out to be the smallest problem for everyone involved. Mimicry Freaks is a gory and disturbing tale certain to chill you to the bone. In Japanese with English subtitles.

