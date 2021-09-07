CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha County, WI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kenosha by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kenosha A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WALWORTH...SOUTHERN RACINE AND KENOSHA COUNTIES At 1253 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Eagle Lake to near Walworth, moving east at 55 mph. Quarter size was reported in Lake Geneva. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Kenosha, Racine, Mount Pleasant, Pleasant Prairie, Lake Geneva, Sturtevant, Union Grove, Paddock Lake, Williams Bay, Camp Lake, Wheatland, Genoa City, Walworth, Silver Lake, Fontana-On-Geneva Lake, Channel Lake, Sharon, Lake Catherine, Powers Lake and Browns Lake. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

