ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — By a vote of 10 to 7, a Maryland General Assembly committee approved a mask mandate for all Maryland public schools. Sen. Sarah K. Elfreth, co-chair of the committee, said the measure took effect immediately. The General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive, and Legislative Review heard hours of testimony on Tuesday from supporters and opponents of the mask requirement. On Aug. 26, the state Board of Education adopted an emergency regulation requiring masks to be worn in all public schools with the majority of the board voting in favor of it. There was one vote against it. Prior to today’s vote, most school districts are already requiring masks be worn at all times, but Carroll County schools was one of the few school systems where masks were optional. This story will be updated.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 26 MINUTES AGO