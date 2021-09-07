CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Scientists Studied Thousands of Cats And Identified 7 Distinct Personality Traits

By Michelle Starr
ScienceAlert
ScienceAlert
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ask any cat person to describe their feline friend, and they'll likely affectionately say "jerkface". Cat people also know, however, that each little fuzzy jerkface is its very own idiosyncratic self. Or are they? According to new research, each cat's personality and behavior can be defined using a combination of just seven traits. But before you get defensive about the complexity of your cat's personality, this is for a good cause: it can help our friends live happier lives. "Compared to dogs, less is known about the behavior and personality of cats, and there is demand for identifying related problems and risk...

www.sciencealert.com

Comments / 3

Related
CNET

Police raid unearths prehistoric flying reptile in remarkable condition

A fossil discovered during a police raid in Brazil has turned out to be one of the best-preserved flying reptiles found yet, researchers say. The remains belong to a tapejarid, a toothless pterosaur from the early Cretaceous period known for its huge cranial crest composed partly of bone and partly of soft tissue. Skulls and partial skeletons of Brazilian tapejarids have turned up before, but this fossil was found with more than 90% of its skeleton intact, along with some soft tissue in place around the bones.
ANIMALS
spring.org.uk

This Cool Personality Type Has A Higher IQ

Cognitive ability is higher in this personality type. Laid back and unhurried people tend to have a higher IQ, psychological research finds. Intelligent people become more laid back because they can do things quicker than others, so do not need to rush, the authors speculate. High IQ people also have...
MENTAL HEALTH
Scientific American

Too Many Scientists Still Say Caucasian

Of the ten clinical genetics labs in the United States that share the most data with the research community, seven include ‘Caucasian’ as a multiple-choice category for patients’ racial or ethnic identity, despite the term having no scientific basis. Nearly 5,000 biomedical papers since 2010 have used ‘Caucasian’ to describe European populations. This suggests that too many scientists apply the term, either unbothered by or unaware of its roots in racist taxonomies used to justify slavery — or worse, adding to pseudoscientific claims of white biological superiority.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Person#House Cats#Cat People#The Cats#Russian#Abyssinian#Persian#Siamese#Balinese#Turkish#Animals
Mic

Researchers discovered the bones of a "god of death" whale that walked on land

At some point, whales literally walked the Earth. Scientists have believed this for quite some time, but the evidence has been elusive. On Wednesday, though, researchers presented a recent discovery that gives some of the first meaningful insight into how whales transitioned from land to water. The evidence: a 43 million-year-old fossil of a previously unknown whale ancestor with four legs, detailed for the first time in a paper published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.
WILDLIFE
spring.org.uk

The Personality Trait That Indicates Long Life

The personality trait can be changed over the years. Conscientious people live longer, research finds. People who are conscientious are more careful, efficient and self-disciplined — and they aim for achievement. In fact, an orientation towards achievement and a preference for order were the strongest predictors of a long life.
HEALTH
deseret.com

Scientists find 6 mysterious structures hidden beneath a Greenland ice sheet

Scientists have suggested there are multiple mysterious structures hidden beneath the Greenland ice sheet. Per Space.com, radar and other technologies have helped scientists discover what’s sitting below Greenland’s ice sheet, which is about 9,800 feet thick. “These new tools reveal a complex, invisible landscape that holds clues to the past...
SCIENCE
New Scientist

Listen to an Australian duck say ‘You bloody fool’ like a human

Adult musk ducks raised in captivity can mimic the sounds they heard as hatchlings, such as a pony snorting, a door slamming, a man coughing, and even what was likely a former caretaker’s catchphrase, “You bloody fool!”. The large, grey Australian water birds usually learn to make high-pitched whistles from...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Wildlife
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
massivesci.com

Ancient DNA pulled from dirt yields evidence of a Paleolithic human, wolf, and bison in Georgia

Sequencing of various DNA fragments from skeletal remains has given us a clear understanding of the genetic history of humans. Frequently, ancient DNA (often referred to as aDNA) samples come from recovered bone, teeth, or hair samples. Now, researchers from the University of Vienna have found that cave sediments can preserve ancient DNA well enough to provide genome-length information.
WILDLIFE
New Scientist

7200-year-old DNA suggests Denisovans bred with humans on Sulawesi

For the first time, DNA has been obtained from the bones of a Stone Age person who lived on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi. The genetic information sheds light on the prehistory of the South-East Asian islands – including what happened when our species, Homo sapiens, first reached the area.
WILDLIFE
koamnewsnow.com

The 63 smartest dog breeds, ranked

Dog owners passionately defend their dog breed of choice, but is your precious poodle really smarter than a Labrador retriever?. It's time to put those weekly dog park arguments to rest. If you’re looking for a definitive answer to the question of whether or not your pup is smarter than the average dog, then author and professor of canine psychology Stanley Coren’s 2006 book, "The Intelligence of Dogs," is an excellent reference point. It’s widely accepted among the community of canine devotees as an accurate representation of the trainability and overall intelligence of breeds recognized by the American and Canadian Kennel Clubs.
PETS
Vice

Scientist Captures First-Ever Footage of a Tortoise Committing Grisly Murder

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In a famous Aesop fable, a tortoise beats a hare in a foot race by taking it slow and steady. An astonishing new video has now captured a real-life tortoise using the same methodical approach to achieve a far more grisly outcome: straight-up biting off a baby bird’s head and devouring the chick whole.
ANIMALS
Tyla

Scientists Confirm Your Dog Actually Understands What You're Thinking

Dogs can understand human intentions, according to new research. The findings, from Gottingen University, suggest that pooches can tell the difference between deliberate actions and mistakes. Scientists add that there is growing evidence man's best friend know just how we are feeling. The study's first author Dr Britta Schunemann said:...
ANIMALS
Reuters

All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A Dutch scientist has uncovered old recordings of a musk duck mimicking the phrase, “You bloody fool!” - learnt when it was raised by humans in an Australian bird park. Leiden University scientist Carel Ten Cate said that what was interesting about the vocal expression of the...
WILDLIFE
Hello Magazine

3 most loving dog breeds for companionship and beating loneliness

If lockdown taught us anything, it's the importance of companionship. As more and more people faced months of isolation alone, over 3 million households in the UK became pet owners since March last year. It's no secret that dogs make the perfect four-legged companion – and their love goes beyond...
PETS
ScienceAlert

ScienceAlert

16K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

ScienceAlert publishes timely, trusted science news to enlighten and entertain millions of readers each month.

 https://www.sciencealert.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy