Severe Weather Statement issued for Walworth by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-07 12:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Walworth THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL WALWORTH AND RACINE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms especially toward the Kenosha County border. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for southeastern Wisconsin.alerts.weather.gov
