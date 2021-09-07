Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (9/7/21)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is still waiting to see what action needs to be taken regarding vaccine mandates from the Biden administration. "The President gave a speech, but he hasn't actually done anything legally yet," Schmidt said Saturday. "He has to act. He has to write something down. There has to be a regulation actually adopted, or at least proposed, in order for us to legally challenge it. We've drawn the line in the sand. It's clear he's going to proceed. Once he does, we're going to file an action. We're going to try to get a court to block it. We don't think that the federal government, a government of limited, enumerated powers, has the authority to order Americans to get a vaccine, especially not tens of millions of Americans in a very general sense like this."

