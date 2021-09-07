CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barton County, KS

Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (9/7/21)

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Action from the Tuesday, September 7, 2021, Barton County Commission agenda meeting:. NEW BUSINESS - COMMISSION: Barton County Façade Improvement Grant: -The Façade Improvement Grant program has $300,000.00 in available funding. The Commissioners will review multiple applications to determine award amounts up to 75% of eligible project costs, with a maximum award of $20,000.00. Awards will be given based on the project’s size and visual impact. The program prioritizes retailers and restaurants and project applications that commit more than the minimum required match amount. The Commission reviewed applications from Chelsea Properties (1401 Main, Great Bend), Jimlo Glass (1205 Kansas, Great Bend), Mayers Properties LLC (2019 Lakin, Great Bend) and Andrew D. Mingenback (2105 Forest, Great Bend). After discussion with the property owners, each business was awarded $20,000.00, with Jimlo receiving a lesser amount ($15,825.00) as that business submitted a request on a phased project.

greatbendpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Barton County Health Department contacting positive COVID cases ASAP

Due to the rapid rise in the number of positive COVID-19 cases identified in Barton County, the Health Department is contacting positive cases as soon as they are able. If you are informed that you tested positive for COVID-19, you should isolate for 10 days from symptom onset or fever free for 72 hours (whichever is longer). If you were tested at the Health Department you will receive a call. If you were tested at another testing site, the Barton County Health Department may not receive your results for several days, delaying a call back.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

USD 428 school board agenda (9/13)

District Education Center, 201 S. Patton Road, Great Bend. The local Board of Education must approve by resolution to exceed the Revenue Neutral Tax Rate for financing the annual budget for 2021-2022. Mr. Thexton will provide details of the RNR and recommend approval. 4. Adjournment of Budget Hearing. BUDGET HEARING.
GREAT BEND, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Barton County, KS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Lakin, KS
City
Salina, KS
Barton County, KS
Government
City
Claflin, KS
Great Bend Post

Kan. group draws scrutiny as it plans events to end school mask rules

Mask Choice 4 Kids, a Facebook group advocating for students and parents to have a choice on whether to wear masks at school, is planning several events, including a rally at Monday's Blue Valley school board meeting. Some of the group's signs began appearing in Johnson County earlier this month, though many were quickly taken down because they violated cities' codes for signage on public property. Photo via Ian Shea-Cahir Twitter.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

USD 428 plans to ramp up testing for COVID-19

The Great Bend public school district has applied for funding from KDHE, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, for a program to increase testing of students and staff for the COVID-19 virus. KDHE is calling the program “Test to Stay.” Its purpose is to keep students and staff in school after they have had close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend watchful of 19th & Washington property

Following the presentation of the abatements at Tuesday’s Great Bend City Council meeting, Arthur Keffer with the Code Enforcement Division was asked about a property at the intersection of 19th and Washington. Keffer said the city attempted to make contact with the property owner but he has moved out of...
WASHINGTON STATE
Great Bend Post

AG considering challenge to Biden vaccine mandates

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is still waiting to see what action needs to be taken regarding vaccine mandates from the Biden administration. "The President gave a speech, but he hasn't actually done anything legally yet," Schmidt said Saturday. "He has to act. He has to write something down. There has to be a regulation actually adopted, or at least proposed, in order for us to legally challenge it. We've drawn the line in the sand. It's clear he's going to proceed. Once he does, we're going to file an action. We're going to try to get a court to block it. We don't think that the federal government, a government of limited, enumerated powers, has the authority to order Americans to get a vaccine, especially not tens of millions of Americans in a very general sense like this."
HUTCHINSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Administrative County#New Business Commission#Chelsea Properties#Mayers Properties Llc#Jimlo#Core#Immediate Intervention#The Core Programming#Kdoc#Community Corrections#Bobcat Of Salina#Covid#Motorola Mcc#Motorola Solutions#Arpa Funds#Treasury#The Executive Session
Great Bend Post

More education on Great Bend’s loft project

The initial question and answer session took place last month to inform property owners of the process of the Great Bend Loft Project. The project was approved to reimburse owners of multi-story buildings in the downtown district of Great Bend for the cost of renovations, including the addition of fire sprinklers. The plan will help provide a 50% grant for the cost of labor and materials for the sprinkler system and fire alarm installation so upper levels can be made into loft or retail space.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy