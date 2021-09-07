Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (9/7/21)
Action from the Tuesday, September 7, 2021, Barton County Commission agenda meeting:. NEW BUSINESS - COMMISSION: Barton County Façade Improvement Grant: -The Façade Improvement Grant program has $300,000.00 in available funding. The Commissioners will review multiple applications to determine award amounts up to 75% of eligible project costs, with a maximum award of $20,000.00. Awards will be given based on the project’s size and visual impact. The program prioritizes retailers and restaurants and project applications that commit more than the minimum required match amount. The Commission reviewed applications from Chelsea Properties (1401 Main, Great Bend), Jimlo Glass (1205 Kansas, Great Bend), Mayers Properties LLC (2019 Lakin, Great Bend) and Andrew D. Mingenback (2105 Forest, Great Bend). After discussion with the property owners, each business was awarded $20,000.00, with Jimlo receiving a lesser amount ($15,825.00) as that business submitted a request on a phased project.greatbendpost.com
Comments / 0