Summerville, SC

Summerville physician's assistant receives free trip to Disney World; Campbell's daughters wrote about how their mother 'makes magic' for her patients

By Abigail Hutchinson ahutchinson@journalscene.com
The Post and Courier
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe days have been heavy for over a year now as Crystal Campbell continues to care for her patients in the Intensive Care Unit at Trident Medical Center. The Summerville resident describes the way it sounds, smells and feels as she enters the rooms of her COVID-19 patients, covered from head to toe in protective equipment — the echo of labored breathing, the texture of the protective gown brushing against her skin and the utter sense of desperation from her patients.

www.postandcourier.com

