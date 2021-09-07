CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House pushes Congress to pass stopgap budget with disaster aid

The Biden administration on Tuesday said U.S. lawmakers should pass a funding measure that would prevent a partial federal government shutdown as the 2022 fiscal year starts next month. The White House budget office's acting director, Shalanda Young, said in a blog post that "with the end of the fiscal year rapidly approaching, it's clear that Congress will need to pass a short-term continuing resolution (CR) to provide more time for the FY 2022 process to unfold." She said the administration is providing guidance to "advise lawmakers on how to avoid severe disruptions to public services that could inadvertently arise from extending the previous year's appropriations legislation without modifications." It's "also calling on Congress to include additional funding in a CR to help address two other urgent needs: responding to recent and ongoing natural disasters, and meeting our commitments to our Afghan allies and partners," Young added. She said Congress should appropriate more than $14 billion to address natural disasters that occurred before Hurricane Ida, and Ida has increased the need for funding by at least $10 billion.

