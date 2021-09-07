Radiohead Announce Reissues Of Their Albums Kid A And Amnesiac With New Album Of Unreleased Songs
As Radiohead’s albums Kid A and Amnesiac pass their 20th year anniversary since their release, Radiohead announces a reissuing of both albums as well as a third, titled Kid Amnesiae which includes unreleased tracks and versions of songs from the recording sessions of the previously mentioned two albums. The three albums are set for release as a three volume collection on November 5th via XL Records in various formats: a limited-edition deluxe LP, a limited-edition cassette, a regular black 3xLP, and digitally, all of which can be found on their website for pre-order.music.mxdwn.com
Comments / 0