Radiohead Announce Reissues Of Their Albums Kid A And Amnesiac With New Album Of Unreleased Songs

British girl group Spice Girls have announced a reissue of their 1996 debut album Spice to celebrate its 25th anniversary. The reissue, entitled Spice25, will consist of the original album in addition to a second disc containing demos, B-sides, and remixes curated by the Spice Girls themselves. The 2-CD set also features a set of postcards and will come in an A5 hardback booklet. It will also be available in other forms (all of which solely contain the original album): a Zoetrope picture disc, limited edition colored vinyl and cassettes, and a Dolby Atmos/Apple Spatial Audio recreation of the album which will be available on Apple Music starting on the reissue’s release date. Spice25 will be out on October 29 via UMe/EMI. Check out pictures of the set below, along with the reissue tracklist and a 7-inch radio mix of “Say You’ll Be There” which the band has just shared.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO