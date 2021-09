West Ham boss, David Moyes, has been shortlisted for the Premier League’s Manager of the Month award for August, a nomination assuredly well earned. Over his most recent stint with the club, David Moyes has been nominated quite a few times for this prestigious award. While at West Ham, he has never won Manager of the Month, but he has won it ten times over the course of his career, the last time coming in 2013 with the Toffies.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO