Winona-Rochester Catholic diocese slows implementation of gender identity proposal for schools
ROCHESTER, Minn. — A policy proposal floated by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Winona-Rochester last month would prohibit students within the Catholic school system from using preferred pronouns, forbid them from attending school dances or proms as a couple with anyone but a member of the opposite sex, and prohibit any expression of a student's gender "that causes disruption or confusion regarding the Church's teaching on human sexuality."www.inforum.com
