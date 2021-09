Offense — B Only tight end Albert Okwuegbunam’s fumble at the Giants’ six-yard line late in the first half kept the Broncos from getting an A. Everything else? Just about ideal. Teddy Bridgewater was lights out, completing 28 of 36 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns. The offense went 7 of 15 on third down and 3 of 3 on fourth down. Melvin Gordon scored on a 70-yard touchdown. And Jerry Jeudy and Noah Fant had six catches apiece. Bridgewater was especially effective when having to vacate the pocket. The high ankle sprain to Jeudy put a mini-damper on the loss, but the receiver room’s depth was on display with Tim Patrick catching four passes and KJ Hamler catching three passes.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO