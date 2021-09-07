CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon opens more than 1,000 full-time jobs at new Spokane Valley fulfillment center

Cover picture for the articleSPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Amazon has officially opened its new fulfillment center in Spokane Valley, bringing more than 1,000 full-time jobs to the area. Employees at the 1.3 million square-foot non-sort facility on East Garland Ave will fulfill larger items like bulk cleaning supplies and paper goods, pet food and supplies, patio furniture, baby strollers, and outdoor sports equipment like kayaks, skis and fishing gear.

