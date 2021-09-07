Severe Weather Statement issued for Boone, McHenry by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-07 12:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boone; McHenry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT FOR MCHENRY AND NORTHERN BOONE COUNTIES At 1257 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Harvard, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Crystal Lake, McHenry, Woodstock, Fox Lake, Harvard, Island Lake, Poplar Grove, Johnsburg, Lakemoor, Spring Grove, Candlewick Lake, Wonder Lake, Pistakee Highlands, Oakwood Hills, Prairie Grove, Richmond, Sharon, Port Barrington, Capron and Hebron. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0