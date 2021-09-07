3 Buccaneers players who could surprise in the 2021 season

The preseason is over! It’s on to the regular season for the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers open the season Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys. They need to put last year behind them and focus on this season. There is nobody better than putting past success behind them than 7 time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady. The Bucs also brought everyone back they had on offense last year which will help too. Here are the things to watch for on Thursday night.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO