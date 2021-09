FAYETTEVILLE -- The director of development for the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank will lead the region's largest homeless center. Mike Williams, who has been responsible for fundraising at the food bank, will become chief executive officer of 7 Hills Homeless Center on Sept. 27, according to a news release from the center. He will replace Jessica Andrews, who served in the role for nearly four years.

