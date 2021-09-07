COLUMN: A rocky road ahead!

Plenty of obstacles are facing us as our citizens strive to get things back to normal—whatever “normal” was in the past. The Covid virus rages, inflation is taking its toll, the U.S.-Mexico border invasion continues to fester, the fiasco in Afghanistan, a President dead set to print more money to support his “agenda” and no end in sight. What a mess! Our prestige as a nation that protects our own is now a laughable topic—the Brits, the Aussies, the Canadians and many others are questioning the leadership of the U.S. By our exit from Afghanistan without notice to our allies we have broken a bond that may not be mended. And most despicable is leaving behind Americans and our Afghan allies who want to leave but are now behind enemy lines. President Biden, negotiating with terrorists is a dead end street!