CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Elwood Staffing Oxford Job Fair

By Lee Evancho
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A9nTR_0boxS8oS00

Wednesday, September 8, 2021

2:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Event by Elwood Staffing (Oxford & Lincoln) 521 Davis Loop, Oxford, AL 36203-3447, United States Duration: 4 hr Public Event Elwood Staffing Oxford is hosting a Job Fair! Join us on Wednesday, September 8th at the Oxford Branch between 2pm and 6pm and let us help you snag a job! You can view all of our current openings and apply online at Elwoodjobs.com !

For more information please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here .

Comments / 0

Related
sky21.com

JOB FAIR – SEPT. 17

The Northwest Georgia Joint Development Authority, Chattooga County Commissioner’s Office, and the Chattooga Chamber will be hosting a regional job fair September 17th 9a-6p at the Chattooga County Ag Center. Companies and organizations are invited to set up a booth, and sponsorships are available. Space is limited, so register early!
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
gilavalleycentral.net

Job Fair at the Armory Sept. 17

SAFFORD — Arizona @ Work is hosting a job fair . The job fair will feature multiple employers with numerous positions available immediately. The Job Fair will take place Friday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the National Guard Armory, 3625 S. U.S. Highway 191 in Safford.
SAFFORD, AZ
inkfreenews.com

LSC Communications Hosting Job Fair

LSC is hosting a hiring event on Wednesday, September 1st 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM. They are looking to make immediate hires for 75 roles with future opportunities for promotion within the company. A new hire receives $250 if they stay for 30 days and another $250 if they stay...
JOBS
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Staffing firms hosting virtual job fair for administrative, professional roles

Express Employment Professionals and Specialized Recruiting Group of Grand Rapids are partnering to host an administrative and professional virtual job fair on Tuesday and Wednesday. During the two-day event during business hours Aug. 31-Sept. 2, candidates will have the chance to interview with an administrative or professional recruiter to be...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#United States#Oxford Lincoln#Elwoodjobs Com
NBC12

USPS holding job fair at Richmond office

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The United States Postal Service will host a job fair at its main Richmond Post Office. The fair will be held on Sept. 11 from 1-4 p.m. at the Richmond Main Post Office along Brook Road. “Right now, we are looking for committed and motivated individuals...
RICHMOND, VA
WJTV.com

Quality Healthcare to hold job fair in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Quality Healthcare will partner with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair. The event will be from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Tougaloo Community Center. Recruiters are hiring for candidates with the following skillsets:. Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses,...
JACKSON, MS
yourvalley.net

Peoria Unified to host a support staff job fair

Peoria Unified’s human resources department will host a support staff job fair from 8:30 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at the District Administrative Center, 6330 W. Thunderbird Road, Glendale. The job fair is for all support staff positions, including food service, district maintenance, bus drivers, bus assistants, KidZone...
PEORIA, AZ
The DeLand-Deltona Beacon

AdventHealth to hold two-day job fair

We hope you're enjoying our site. You've read one of your seven free stories for the month. Log in for open access. AdventHealth is hosting a Career Expo at Daytona International Speedway 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 14 and 15. This two-day hiring event provides opportunities to network with health care professionals, participate in on-site interviews, learn about continuing-education options and take virtual tours of AdventHealth care locations.
JOBS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
urbancny.com

Jobs Plus! Job Fair Friday, September 17th

Join JobsPlus! for their first in-person job fair of 2021! So much has changed in the last year and a half and JobsPlus! is excited to introduce you to new employers, many of which are offering higher wages and even sign-on bonuses!. https://jobsplus.org/jobfair/. If you’re interested in a particular employer,...
SYRACUSE, NY
94.3 Jack FM

Hospitality Job Fair Set for Tuesday

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Those looking for work in the hospitality industry are invited to a job fair. Discover Green Bay and industry partners are hosting the fair. It will be held Tuesday from 3-8 p.m. at the Tundra Lodge Resort, Waterpark & Conference Center in Green Bay. “Our...
GREEN BAY, WI
nationalblackguide.com

San Antonio Job Fair - San Antonio Career Fair

You're invited to the DiversityX Diversity Virtual Hiring event!. This event is FREE for all job seekers. DiversityX connects minority candidates with employers who value diversity. Our events help Black Americans, Latinx, Asian Americans, Native Americans, Women, People with Disabilities, and members of LGBTQIA+ find their next career. Our new...
JOBS
Daily Fort Worth

Majority of workers set to quit their jobs if mandated to get the vaccine amid workers shortage, companies might struggle with staffing

The number of vaccine hesitant people seems to go down recently amid the fourth Delta wave spread across the country while the number of vaccinated people continues to raise. The rising number of cases in the last month and a half and especially the full FDA approval surely helped those vaccinate hesitant to get the shot just when more and more students are testing positive at schools.
INDUSTRY
WHEC TV-10

Spectrum to host job fair Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC)— Looking for a job? Spectrum is hiring. The communications company Tuesday will be hosting an open job fair as it is looking to add to its mobile customer service team. Tasks include billing, account management, and activation, and technical support services. The company says wages will start...
ROCHESTER, NY
wspa.com

Upstate staffing agency looking to fill 500 jobs in 48 hours

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A hiring event hosted by Hire Dynamics will be on Sept. 14-15 at their local county branches. The event, HirePalooza, will have approximately 500 positions from the Greenville area to fill. HirePalooza employers are looking for applicants in the following industries:. manufacturing. contact centers. office support.
GREENVILLE, SC
Wicked Local

King Richard’s Faire announces job openings

CARVER — King Richard’s Faire announced several job openings for the upcoming season. Jobs include retail sales, ticket sellers and takers, cooks and food service help, weekday and weekend receptionists, restroom attendants, parking staff and grounds and maintenance staff. Applicants should apply in person at the Faire site, 235 Main...
CARVER, MA
Ashe County's Newspaper

Ashe County to hold job fair on Sept. 28

In an effort to support job seekers and support local employers who are desperately needing employees, Ashe County Economic Development and NCWorks are teaming up to provide a job fair on Sept. 28. The job fair will be held at the Family Central Gym located at 626 Ashe Central School Road in Jefferson. The fair will be held from 2 to 6 p.m.
ASHE COUNTY, NC
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero holding job fair in late September

–A citywide job fair is planned for Wednesday, Sept. 29 from 3-6 p.m. at Sunken Gardens in front of Atascadero City Hall. This job fair is a joint effort by the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce and Eckerd Connects and is sponsored by the Department of State Hospitals – Atascadero. The event provides a platform for businesses that are hiring to meet potential employees and for job seekers to discover employment opportunities. All businesses in the Atascadero area are eligible to participate and invited to visit atascaderochamber.org to register. Participation is free, but businesses must register by Sunday, Sept. 26.
ATASCADERO, CA
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Job, jobs, jobs – Washington County Fair Park seeks accounting manager

Washington County, WI – Washington County Fair Park & Conference Center is looking for an accounting manager. Under the supervision of the Fair Park Executive Director and general oversight of the AIS Finance Committee, the Accounting Manager is responsible for the management and implementation of the accounting systems for AIS. This position requires work schedule flexibility and the ability to work additional hours during the County Fair and/or other events as necessary.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
theriver953.com

LFCC Workforce Solutions offer a job fair at Fauquier

Lord Fairfax Community College’s Workforce Solutions and Virginia Career Works will host a job fair at the Fauquier Campus Sept. 8 from 4 to 7:30 p.m.. This will be at the Fauquier Campus at 6480 College Road Warrenton. Employers looking for employees within 30 to 45 days are encouraged to...
binghamtonhomepage.com

Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce Job Fair

BINGHAMTON, NY – Looking for a job?. The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce Job Fair is setting up in Binghamton Thursday, with plenty of open positions. ACHIEVE, Bates Troy, The Raymond Corporation, Tioga Downs, UHS, Visions, NewsChannel 34 and more will all be looking for future employees. Job seekers will...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

1K+
Followers
376
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy