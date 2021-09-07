Elwood Staffing Oxford Job Fair
Wednesday, September 8, 2021
2:00 pm – 6:00 pmEvent by Elwood Staffing (Oxford & Lincoln) 521 Davis Loop, Oxford, AL 36203-3447, United States Duration: 4 hr Public Event Elwood Staffing Oxford is hosting a Job Fair! Join us on Wednesday, September 8th at the Oxford Branch between 2pm and 6pm and let us help you snag a job! You can view all of our current openings and apply online at Elwoodjobs.com !
For more information please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here .
Comments / 0