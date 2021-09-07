Elwood Staffing Oxford Job Fair

–A citywide job fair is planned for Wednesday, Sept. 29 from 3-6 p.m. at Sunken Gardens in front of Atascadero City Hall. This job fair is a joint effort by the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce and Eckerd Connects and is sponsored by the Department of State Hospitals – Atascadero. The event provides a platform for businesses that are hiring to meet potential employees and for job seekers to discover employment opportunities. All businesses in the Atascadero area are eligible to participate and invited to visit atascaderochamber.org to register. Participation is free, but businesses must register by Sunday, Sept. 26.

ATASCADERO, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO