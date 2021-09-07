Mastodon Are Teasing Something New In Pieces
It seems as though Mastodon are preparing to unveil something new, having shared the below teases in pieces across their social media earlier today, September 07th. The teases appear to be for the cover of either their new album or a single by the name of “Hushed And Grim“. The band had been mixing their eighth studio album this past March with the album’s producer David Bottrill (Tool, Stone Sour) overseeing the sessions. At that time a tentative September/October release date was being eyed for the effort. At present unconfirmed rumors of an October 22nd release date are circulating.www.theprp.com
