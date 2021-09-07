Werewolves and Protectors

My name is Addison Martinez. I come from and live in Forks, Washington. I am 17 years old. There are three members in my family. They are Gabriel Martinez (my father), Billy Black, and Jacob Black. Jacob is my half-brother. I also have half-sisters. They’re twins. They are Rachel and Rebecca Black. Ever since our mother died in a car accident, they’ve been taking care of me and Jacob. But my sisters ended up moving out of La Push to live their own lives. Rebecca married a man named Solomon Finau and moved to Hawaii. They traveled around a lot. Rachel attended Washington State University. My dad and I moved into the Black residence when my mother was still alive. My mother wanted Gabriel and Billy and Jacob and I to become a family. That’s what she always wanted. A family to get along together. But our sisters don’t want to do anything with our lives anymore. But it’s whatever. Billy and Jacob became closer just like how Dad and I got closer too. Dad and I are even close with Billy and Jacob as well. I am a student at La Push Reservation. My brother and his friends go to school there as well. I’m a senior and honestly I can’t wait to graduate. My favorite subject is science. In my senior year, I’m currently taking anatomy. I took microbiology, chemistry, nutrition, and psychology back in my freshman, sophomore, and junior year. I want to become a nurse. I also work on an internship at the hospital with Dr. Cullen. He’s a really great doctor. He taught me how to take care of patients and he gives me great advice. Billy and my Dad warn me about the Cullens sometimes and I don’t know why they do that. But I think Carlisle and his family are good people. My hobbies are painting, reading, dancing, going to the beach, listening to music, and drawing.