A few years ago, Rico Nasty, a rapper who resists any time of classification, came up as part of the wave that was then known as SoundCloud rap. Since then, Rico has become a cult star, and she’s been busy lately. Rico released her very good Nightmare Vacation album at the end of last year, and since then, she’s released singles like “Magic” and “Buss,” as well as a bunch of collaborations with different artists. These days, nobody refers to Rico Nasty as “SoundCloud rap” anymore. But now, she’s released five new songs without prior warning, and she’s done it on SoundCloud.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO