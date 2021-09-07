CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Abigail Spencer To Return In Season 18 As Megan Hunt

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TyuQB_0boxRXVv00

Another familiar face will be returning to Grey Sloan Memorial. Abigail Spencer , who recurred as Dr. Megan Hunt in Seasons 14 and 15 of ABC ’s Grey’s Anatomy, will reprise her role in the upcoming 18th season of the medical drama.

Megan Hunt is the younger sister of Dr. Owen Hunt. Megan Hunt served in the U.S. Army as a trauma surgeon with her brother Owen, Teddy Altman and Nathan Riggs. She lives in Los Angeles with her son Farouk, a Syrian refugee she first began caring for while she was overseas.

Spencer first will be seen in the Season 18 premiere.

Spencer joined Grey’s in the first episode of Season 14 and last appeared in the 20th episode in Season 15 for a total of six episodes overall.

Fall 2021 Primetime TV Grid: Nets Aim High With Lots Of Dick Wolf & Revivals, NFL, No NBC Sitcoms & CW Saturdays

The news of Spencer’s return follows that of Kate Walsh, who also is coming back as a recurring in Season 18 to reprise her role as Dr. Addison Montgomery. Kim Raver previously returned as a recurring after being away for several seasons and is now a series regular. And last season saw the surprise comebacks of former Grey’s stars Patrick Dempsey , T.R Knight , Chyler Leigh and Eric Dane .

Spencer, whose breakout role came as Don Draper’s love interest in AMC’s Mad Me n, most recently was seen on ABC’s drama series, Rebel, inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich. She also recently starred in Hulu’s Reprisal and Season 2 of NBC’s Timeless. Spencer earned a Critics Choice Award nomination for best supporting actress for Sundance TV’s Rectify. Spencer is repped by Untitled Entertainment and United Talent.

Grey’s Anatomy ‘s Season 18 premiere is set for 9 p.m. Thursday, September 30, on ABC.

ABC Fall Premiere Dates: New ‘Wonder Years’ & ‘Queens’ Join ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, ‘Good Doctor’, ‘Bachelorette’, ‘Goldbergs’ & More

Fall Premiere Dates For New & Returning TV Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Law & Order' Actress Says Surprise Exit from Series Wasn't by Choice Ahead of Season 23

News of Law & Order: SVU star Jamie Gray Hyder's exit after just two seasons on the show came as a surprise not just to fans, but also to the actress. Hyder, who is exiting the longtime crime drama alongside her co-star Demore Barnes, made the announcement on Twitter that her decision to leave the show was not hers. Both Hyder and Barnes joined the show in Season 21 as recurring cast members before being promoted the following season to regulars.
TV SERIES
International Business Times

'Grey's Anatomy' Star Kelly McCreary Is Pregnant With First Baby

Kelly McCreary is happily pregnant as she is expecting her first child with husband Pete Chatmon. The 39-year-old actress announced the exciting news on her Instagram account Monday. "When being late comes right on time… Surprise! WE'RE HAVING A BABY!" she wrote. "Pete and I are thrilled to be growing...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Two Major Stars Exit Law & Order: SVU

In a bit of shocking news, the upcoming 23rd season of NBC's primetime staple Law & Order: SVU will be missing two major characters, who are both exiting the series. According to Deadline, Jamie Gray Hyder and Demore Barnes will be leaving the series, and sources say that their exits will be revealed during Season 23's premiere on Thursday, September 23rd. Hyder plays Officer Kat Tamin, who is the newest member of Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) SVU team, while Barnes plays Deputy Chief Christian Garland. It's unknown why they are leaving, but looks like we don't have to wait long to find out what the storyline reasons are.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'American Housewife': Katy Mixon Lands Unexpected New Role After Cancellation

American Housewife star Katy Mixon has found a new role in an unexpected project. She will star in the NBC limited series The Thing About Pam as a murder victim whose husband was convicted of the crime before the conviction was overturned. Renee Zellwegger stars as the titular Pam, while Judy Greer stars as a prosecutor. Josh Duhamel also stars in the series. The story is based on a 2011 crime featured on Dateline NBC and the hit 2019 Dateline podcast, The Thing About Pam.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abigail Spencer
Person
Patrick Dempsey
Person
Kate Walsh
Person
Erin Brockovich
Person
Chyler Leigh
Person
Dick Wolf
Person
Eric Dane
Person
Kim Raver
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sloan#Sundance Tv#Grey S Anatomy#Grey Sloan Memorial#Abc#The U S Army#Syrian#Nbc Sitcoms Cw#Amc#Mad Me N#Rebel#Timeless#Critics Choice Award#Untitled Entertainment#United Talent#Grey S Anatomy S
HollywoodLife

‘Law & Order: SVU’s’ Christopher Meloni Greets A Surprised Mariska Hargitay At US Open — Photos

Longtime scene partners Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay sweetly embraced when they joined each other at the US Open. See the sweet pics!. Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni were all smiles while watching the tennis at the US Open — see the pics here. The Law & Order: SVU co-stars were photographed enjoying each other’s company in the Grey Goose box at the historic sporting event, however Chris took his longtime pal by surprise when he arrived. Although Mariska knew her co-star would be in attendance, she reportedly wasn’t aware they’d be seated in the same box. While sitting next to her husband Peter Hermann, 54, Chris appeared in the row behind them, and placed a friendly kiss on her head.
TENNIS
asapland.com

Jane the Virgin Season 5 Final

Jane the Virgin Season 5 is back with the last episode of this comedy-drama. It is already streaming on this popular network, and you will have to catch up. The big question on everyone’s mind is if Jane will end up with Michael or Rafael. You can find out all...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Deadline

Hitchcockian Nanny Drama From Julie Durk Lands Pilot Order At Freeform; Andrea Londo & Warren Christie Among Stars

Freeform has ordered a Hitchcockian nanny drama pilot from Grace and Frankie exec producer Julie Durk. Andrea Londo (Narcos), Warren Christie (The Village), Kelly Bishop (Gilmore Girls), Amy Acker (The Gifted), Jon Ecker (Firefly Lane), Lex Lumpkin (All That), Henry Joseph Samiri (The Bold and the Beautiful) and Aliyah Royale (The Walking Dead: The World Beyond) star in the untitled pilot. The one-hour drama, which was known as “The Nanny” in development, is described as a Hitchcockian contemporary thriller that follows a young woman as she is thrust into a world of old money and deadly secrets. The Untitled Julie Durk Project is written by Durk, who exec produced...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Narcos,’ ‘Gilmore Girls,’ ‘Angel’ Alums Head Cast for Freeform Thriller

Freeform’s latest drama pilot has lined up an impressive cast. The untitled project from Grace and Frankie executive producer Julie Durk and Ryan Seacrest Productions will star Andrea Londo (Narcos), Warren Christie (Batwoman, The Village), Kelly Bishop (Gilmore Girls) and Amy Acker (Angel, Person of Interest). The pilot, which begins production Monday, is described as a modern-day Hitchcockian thriller about a young woman who’s thrust into a world of old money and deadly secrets. The cast also includes Jon Ecker (Firefly Lane), Lex Lumpkin (All That), Henry Joseph Samiri (The Bold and the Beautiful) and Aliyah Royale (The Walking Dead: World Beyond). Londo...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 star Wilmer Valderrama presenting at the Emmys!

This weekend is going to serve as one of television’s biggest nights — after all, the Primetime Emmys are here, and NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama is set to appear!. Given that the Emmys this time around are airing on CBS, it makes sense for the network to want some of their talent on board the show — it’s a way to cross-promote, and of course it’s also a cool opportunity for all parties involved.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Teased Fans With a Steamy Benson & Stabler Pic

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay are doing their best to break the Internet. Ever since Meloni returned to the Law & Order verse to reprise his role as Elliot Stabler on L&O: SVU as well as his own series, L&O: Organized Crime, fans of the series reawakened their hopes that the detective would begin a romantic relationship with his former partner Olivia Benson (Hargitay).
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

The Truth About Kaley Cuoco And John Ritter's Relationship

Beloved actor John Ritter died of an aortic dissection in 2003 after falling ill on the set of ABC's "8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter." Actor Kaley Cuoco and Ritter starred in the ABC series, playing the roles of daughter and father, Bridget and Paul Hennessy, per IMDb. The series "8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter" ran from 2002 to 2005. According to USA Today, Ritter died on September 11, 2003, a few days before the second season of the popular ABC series began airing.
CELEBRITIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Premiere Spoilers

Season 23 spoilers revealed that Mariska Hargitay still plays the role of Olivia (Liv) Benson. Additionally, a couple of characters depart right at the beginning of the show. Apart from that few spoilers came about the premiere. However, news now emerges that fans will definitely see that loyalties get tested right from the beginning.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Deadline

20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy