QUEENS, N.Y. – Playing in front of fans at Belson Stadium for the first time in nearly two years, the St. John's men's soccer dominated from start to finish on Monday night against UAlbany, downing the Great Danes, 3-0. Brandon Knapp led the way offensively, scoring the game winner and assisting on both of the Red Storm's insurance markers. The effort marked the second four-point outing of Knapp's career, as the Abingdon, Md., native scored twice against Columbia as a sophomore in 2019.

14 DAYS AGO