living in mediocrity: a pseudo-autobiography

By miles
quotev.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s strange that biographies are written about people who have done something incredible. noble peach prize recipients, presidents, celebrities, and inventors to name a few. but what legacy do the people who live mediocre and mundane lives leave behind? having accomplished absolutely nothing in my life, in this auto-biography i will delve into the aspects of my life that make me absolutely mediocre and what it’s like living in mediocrity.

www.quotev.com

MySanAntonio

Mediocrity Is the Mother of Nothing: Are You Actually Happy or Just Comfortable?

Everyone wants to be happy, but this assumes that everyone knows what happiness is. Success, wealth, love, a sense of fulfillment — these are words that come to mind, but until you experience a true sense of happiness, you have little basis for comparison. While a lucky few end up attaining these goals and recognizing what it means to be truly happy, many mistake contentment or comfort for happiness.
JOHN STEINBECK
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
soapsindepth.com

Briana Nicole Henry Says Goodbye to GENERAL HOSPITAL

Fans suspected as much but now it has been confirmed by the actress herself that Briana Nicole Henry is leaving GENERAL HOSPITAL. “I suppose it is that time, isn’t it,” she shared on Instagram. “As I celebrated my third year of being on GH yesterday, I also watched my last episode as Jordan Ashford air. People kept asking me how it felt to have ended my time on the show and it wasn’t until yesterday that it really sank in, as I watched Jordan’s goodbye to her family and knew the tears you saw were real tears between not just colleagues, but friends.”
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Whoopi Goldberg Unloads on Bill Maher: 'The Separation of Anthems is So Clear to Us'

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. One week into The View's 25th season, Whoopi Goldberg continues to dazzle. On Monday, the longtime moderator unloaded on Bill Maher, who spent Friday's episode of Real Time complaining about "Lift Every Voice and Sing," long considered the Black national anthem, playing before the NFL opener last week. Goldberg insisted that the need for a Black national anthem is clear, as "the separation of the anthems has always been so clear to us," and she railed against Maher for dismissing the concerns of minorities as solely a product of "woke" society, saying, "I've never been asleep!"
NFL
celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Harry And Meghan ‘Loudly’ Booed And Jeered

British royal family news reveals that the boo birds were out and taking aim for Meghan Markle, Hollywood Harry and Oprah Winfrey at last night’s National Television Awards. You remember that infamous, mud flinging excuse for a television special the trio blasted—well, so does everyone else and when given the chance they expressed their disgust.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Best Twitter reactions to Kim Kardashian's Met Gala outfit

When Kim Kardashian stepped out on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet wearing a head-to-toe black Balenciaga outfit covering even her face, it was only a matter of time before the internet decided to get a little creative with the memes. In fact, Kim's look has caused such a stir that the star was even trending on Twitter after stepping out at the event.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law mourns devastating death in emotional post

Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law, actress Meredith Hagner, shared some devastating news with her fans on social media at the start of the week. The mother-of-one announced the death of her beloved rescue dog Bowie, who sadly passed away in her arms. Wyatt Russell's wife shared a series of photos of the...
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Trina is engaged, meet her fiancé Raymond Taylor on Instagram

Trina is a rapper who has spent over two decades in the music industry. As well as gaining fame for her songs including ‘Here We Go’, ‘Pull Over’, ‘B R Right’, ‘Single Again’ and ‘Look Back at Me’, she’s also a cast member on Love and Hip Hop Miami and has been since 2018.
MUSIC
TVShowsAce

Duggar Kids Throw Shade At Michelle On Her 55th Birthday

Michelle Duggar celebrated her 55th birthday on Monday, September 13, but from social media, fans may not know it. Typically, in the Duggar family, many of the kids will post on social media to wish their parents and siblings a happy birthday. The Duggar family page often posts tributes to each of the kids on their birthdays.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Seemingly Confirms Johanna Leia Relationship

Drake may have just confirmed his relationship with Johanna Leia. As he posted a bunch of alternate cover artworks for his new album Certified Lover Boy, Drake shared a photo taken by Luis Mora, where he stands with his hands in his pockets as a woman places her hands around his neck. The woman in the picture is seemingly Johanna Leia, as suggested by multiple blog sites.
CELEBRITIES
centralrecorder.com

Hospice Worker Strangely Delivers Woman On Stretcher To TikToker’s House!!

Delivering a parcel to the wrong address is not so common nowadays. But, what should be your reaction if a wrong person is delivered to your house?. Well, this is what happened recently, when a hospice worker accidentally delivered a woman to the wrong address. The clip went viral on social media and grabbed the attention of the netizens.
TV & VIDEOS
TVShowsAce

Panicked Courtney Waldrop Seeks Advice As Eric Leaves Her Alone

A panicked Courtney Waldrop took to Instagram last night to seek the advice of Sweet Home Sextuplets fans. She was preparing for her husband Eric to leave her. He was leaving her alone with the children. Her panicked request for advice, however, was not on how to survive nine children by herself. Courtney Waldrop is a pretty confident mother. And, she knows she’ll be alright alone with the kids for a while.
RELATIONSHIPS

