CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

The Guardian view on changes to copyright law: book lovers beware | Editorial

By Editorial
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mb2xQ_0boxRCDu00
Inside Waterstones bookshop in Manchester Photograph: Christopher Thomond/The Guardian

The hoopla around the release of Sally Rooney’s new novel on Tuesday – with bookshops opening early, and queues of shoppers eager to lay their hands on Beautiful World, Where Are You – has contributed to the image of a publishing industry in rude health. Last year had the highest sales in eight years . Yet authors, bricks-and-mortar bookshops and publishers alike fear that the industry faces a powerful new threat, if cheap editions legitimately produced for an overseas market are allowed to be sold in the UK . Kazuo Ishiguro, Bernardine Evaristo and others have warned that the effect on writers would be devastating .

EU regulations meant that UK producers could prevent the importation of such books into Britain; in the wake of Brexit, the government is considering reversing this. A report proposes to change how we deal with the exhaustion of intellectual property rights. The document, from a taskforce headed by Iain Duncan Smith, Theresa Villiers and George Freeman, argues that, apart from limited exceptions, “in general, protectionist use of IP rights should be resisted”. It suggests that we liberalise parallel import laws “to reduce prices and increase choice for consumers” (in notes from a familiar Tory hymn sheet). This would mean that a non-UK publisher, say, that has legitimately bought the rights to publish Harry Potter, could then sell those books back into Britain. Where they are cheaper, reflecting lower costs and consumer incomes in those markets, the original producers would be at a disadvantage.

The consultation, which has just ended, received impassioned interventions from across the creative industries. But as the proposal applies only to physical objects, and sectors such as music are now dominated by downloads and streaming, the most heartfelt pleas have come from publishing, still predominantly a business of ink on paper despite the success of ebooks.

True, there is real money to be made in publishing, but increasing amounts go to fewer already successful people. Small and medium presses and lower selling authors will miss out. A recent study found that the writing income of the average author had dropped by 42% in just over a decade ; this will have declined further during the pandemic. Publishing is already fighting a rearguard action against the 1997 cancellation of the net book agreement and the more recent dominance of Amazon. According to the Publishers Association, up to 64% of publisher revenue could be at risk , and up to £506m of author and illustrator income; it also argues that the main beneficiaries would be large online retailers, especially Amazon.

It might sound like good news for book lovers too, but only in the short term. While books might become a bit cheaper, the long-term loss for readers has the potential to far overshadow the gain. “The loss of revenue will make publishers more risk-averse and close down access for new work,” Hilary Mantel has warned , with knock-on effects including cramping the innovation that feeds our film and TV industries.

Publishing contributed more than £10bn to the UK economy pre-pandemic; the wider creative industries more than £111bn . Along with this comes intangible but truly world-leading cultural capital. The government should take great care not to damage it.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘Unduly lenient’ jail term for killing during sex considered for appeal

The attorney general’s office is considering whether to appeal against the jail term of four years and eight months handed to a man who choked his lover to death during sex. Labour’s Harriet Harman, who chairs parliament’s joint committee on human rights, wrote to the attorney general to complain about the “unduly lenient” sentence handed on Tuesday to Sam Pybus for the manslaughter of Sophie Moss, a vulnerable 33-year-old.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

‘They came for my daughter’: Afghan single mothers face losing children under Taliban

The day after Mazar-i-Sharif, the provincial capital of Balkh province, fell to the Taliban on 14 August, gunmen came for Raihana’s* six-year-old daughter. Widowed when her husband was murdered by Taliban forces in 2020, Raihana had been raising her child as a single mother. After her husband’s death she had fought her in-laws for custody of her daughter and won, thanks to the rights she had under Afghan civil law – which state that single women can keep their children if they can provide for them financially.
RELATIONSHIPS
Norwalk Hour

The Ultimate List of Book Author Tools

If you are an author, you need the best available tools at your fingertips to grow and scale your business. Business owners spend an estimated 17 percent of their time on administrative tasks. As an author, that leaves you with a lot less time and energy for the thing you love the most: writing.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Theresa Villiers
Person
Bernardine Evaristo
Person
Hilary Mantel
Person
Kazuo Ishiguro
Person
Sally Rooney
The Guardian

UK government threatens to suspend Northern Ireland protocol

The row over Brexit and Northern Ireland has escalated after the UK government issued a new warning to the EU that it will not shy away from unilaterally suspending the Northern Ireland protocol agreed by Boris Johnson last year. Lord Frost, the Brexit minister, told the House of Lords on...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Questions in Kabul as two top Taliban leaders ‘missing from public view’

Two senior Taliban leaders have gone missing from public view, leading some Afghans to question whether the group’s supreme leader and new deputy prime minister are alive. The top Taliban leader, Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada, has not been seen in public a month after the militants seized control of Afghanistan. A spokesperson has gone on the record to deny rumours of his death.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copyright Law#Ebooks#European Union#Uk#Manchester Photograph#Beautiful World#Eu
hollywoodsoapbox.com

REVIEW: ‘The Ravine: A Family, a Photograph, a Holocaust Massacre Revealed’ by Wendy Lower

Wendy Lower’s new book, The Ravine: A Family, a Photograph, a Holocaust Massacre Revealed, tells the important and moving story of the author’s quest to find the answers and identities behind a rare picture that displays, in all of its horror and difficult reality, the final moments of a family during one of the massacres of the Holocaust. The book, running fewer than 200 pages, is a well-researched examination of the hard work it takes to connect the historical dots on this painful chapter in world history, yet, despite the challenges Lower faced, she was determined, as a historian and a human, to dig deep, to cast a wide net, to retrieve stats and stories, and to ultimately seek justice.
VISUAL ART
The Guardian

GP receptionists like me shouldn’t have to play God with who gets the Covid vaccine. The abuse we receive is profound

Pre-Covid I was just a medical receptionist. Post-Covid I am a crowd control officer, bouncer, first aid supervisor, call centre operator and therapist. It all started last year when a popular radio jock announced in February that we all needed to get flu vaccines to help if you got Covid. Yet they were not released by the Department of Health until April. We had two months of thousands of phone calls explaining we could not book something we didn’t have. The incessant phone ringing lingered for hours after I finished work. When the flu vaccine finally arrived we booked as many people as possible. By June it had finally settled.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Last member of Afghanistan’s Jewish community leaves country

The last member of Afghanistan’s Jewish community has left the country. Zebulon Simentov, who lived in a dilapidated synagogue in Kabul, kept kosher and prayed in Hebrew, endured decades of war as the country’s centuries-old Jewish community rapidly dwindled. But the Taliban takeover last month seems to have been the last straw.
RELIGION
The Guardian

Sydney man with leukaemia denied Covid vaccine booster shot his specialist recommended

A 62-year-old Sydney man with leukaemia who was told by medical specialists that he needed a third booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine has been denied an additional dose. Six weeks after receiving his second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, Brian Gee’s haematologist ordered a Covid antibody test to assess his body’s response to the vaccine.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Amazon
jewishaz.com

What happened to all the art that Nazis looted? This Jewish Museum exhibit tells the story of several masterworks.

This article originally appeared on Alma. Great works of art often become so present in our everyday lives — the “Mona Lisa” on a mug, “The Starry Night” on a sweater, Basquiat in Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Tiffany campaign — that it’s easy to forget how fragile the originals are. These images that populate our collective consciousness all started as a single destructible canvas. But most museums don’t highlight the life these artworks have had as physical objects — often because that history is wrapped up in colonialism and theft.
MUSEUMS
The Guardian

NWHL changes its name to remove ‘women’s’ from title

The National Women’s Hockey League is history. Welcome, Premier Hockey Federation. North America’s first women’s professional hockey league to pay players a salary announced on Tuesday it is adopting the new name as part of a rebranding strategy. “The league has come a long way since its inception in 2015,...
SPORTS
The Guardian

Intimate portraits of inspiring creative women – in pictures

The Mexican artist Hugo Huerta Marin spent seven years photographing and interviewing creative women who span disciplines, nationalities and generations. These candid portraits and insights into the work of women as diverse as Tracey Emin, FKA twigs and Agnès Varda, are published in Portrait of an Artist: Conversations With Trailblazing Creative Women by Prestel.
PHOTOGRAPHY
celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Harry And Meghan Enrages Royal Aides With Their Nerve

British royal family news reveals that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to consternate the palace with their bizarre actions and ludicrous claims. The latest signature snarky Markle move has to do with their supposed demand that their second child, Lilibet, be christened in the UK with Queen Elizabeth present.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy