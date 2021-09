AUBURN, MI — A man suspected of several burglaries in Bay and Midland counties was jailed after crashing a stolen vehicle. About 6 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, Michigan State Police troopers responded to a home invasion report in the 3000 block of Eight Mile Road in Auburn. Troopers’ preliminary findings were that the suspect may have perpetrated several similar home invasions overnight in Bay and Midland counties and that he stole a vehicle from one such home.

