CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Weary England hope ‘open prison’ will get them out of jail against India | Ali Martin

By Ali Martin
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QvWQk_0boxQxNK00
England beat Pakistan at Old Trafford. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Old Trafford was deemed to be the less comfortable of the two biosecure venues by England’s men last summer, with its city location and smaller perimeter a distant second to the leafy golf resort that is the Ageas Bowl. Some even called it an “open prison”.

But cricket-wise the old ground was also the scene of the three Test wins they managed to secure during that weird season – two against West Indies, one against Pakistan – and thus a source of encouragement as Joe Root’s now weary-looking side hope to beat India in Friday’s fifth Test and escape with a drawn series.

Related: England face Anderson conundrum over workload in final Test with India

It is much like the most recent Ashes series two years ago, where the only goal come the finale at 2-1 down was to poop the party for the tourists. This also would prevent England ending their home summer with just one solitary Test win, something last witnessed back in 1999 when they dropped to the bottom of the rankings and regime change followed.

The two teams are not staying on site at Old Trafford this week and crowds have thankfully returned since the cricketing vacuums witnessed 12 months ago. But something of a jailbreak performance is still required by England after the 157-run loss at the Oval that, like the defeat at Lord’s, underlined the fact that they are the inferior team unless conditions suit.

The response by Chris Silverwood, the head coach and sole selector, on Tuesday was to announce returns for Jos Buttler and Jack Leach. The pair are a bit more useful than Baldrick’s miniature trumpet and painted wooden duck as an escape plan but the absence of any reinforcements to the seam department points to the bottom of a barrel having been hit.

Lancashire’s Saqib Mahmood would probably have been added for his home ground but has picked up a side strain and Durham’s Brydon Carse, denied a call-up earlier in the series due to a positive Covid test, now has a thumb problem. As such, with Stuart Broad, Olly Stone and Jofra Archer long-term absentees, the seamers in the squad who could freshen things up are the previously dropped Sam Curran and previously injured Mark Wood.

Wood has to play, both as a point of difference pace-wise on what is usually the bounciest Test pitch in England and also to exploit any reverse swing on offer. That India crucially got just a smidgeon on the final afternoon at the Oval to extinguish hopes of a record chase, and England did not 24 hours earlier, was one of many differences that added up to the final result.

By this stage both Jimmy Anderson and Ollie Robinson were wilting and hit a combined 340 overs for the series, while Chris Woakes – exemplary on his return with seven wickets and a half-century – sent down 47 in the match and said his body was “barking” afterwards. Wood for the underused Craig Overton seems the obvious tactical swap but how the other three pull up will still be key here.

It may be that one of Robinson or Anderson accepts the need for a breather (likely grudging in the case of the former on home turf), especially if conditions look like they will suit Leach. Some will say the left-armer should be playing regardless, not least with Moeen Ali an attacking spinner who struggles to deliver control or maidens, but the mood music from England is that he is there to provide the option of playing both spinners.

Buttler’s return after paternity leave creates a logjam in the middle order and though Moeen played the worst shot of the three players who failed to fully capitalise when well set on the crucial second day at the Oval, Jonny Bairstow could be the one to step aside after flattering to deceive. Ollie Pope made 81 and England remain hopeful he is one for the long term.

But then hope is what seems to be underpinning England’s batting, because, bar an encouraging start to the alliance of Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed at the top of the order with two century stands in three innings, they still have only one banker for consistent runs in Root. And as this week showed, even his celestial form will have off days.

Related: England bewitched by India with Shardul Thakur meriting acclaim | Simon Burnton

India by contrast appear to have just one bad headache in the shape of Ajinkya Rahane’s flatlining form and clearly some good ones if a cricketer like Ravichandran Ashwin cannot get a game. Even Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj (who like Anderson and Robinson have played all four Tests) were still tearing in on the final day and if one now needs a break as a result, Mohammed Shami is on standby to slot back in.

Needless to say England are feeling the absence of Ben Stokes while he takes a break for mental health reasons and there are no guarantees the all-rounder will return this winter either. Silverwood, due to name England’s squad for the T20 World Cup on Thursday, said on Monday evening he had not spoken to the all-rounder about this recently.

Instead they are discovering what some frankly herculean performances from Stokes over the previous two years were masking in Tests and, bar Robinson, the leading wicket-taker this series, plus some green shoots of recovery from Hameed, it is hard to point to much tangible progress during this time.

It may yet be that they get out of jail with helpful conditions in their former “open prison”, take the gloss of India’s tour and avoid joining the class of ‘99. But as good as Virat Kohli’s tourists are, and as hard as some absences have been felt, schadenfreude and dodging ignominy would not feel like success.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘Unduly lenient’ jail term for killing during sex considered for appeal

The attorney general’s office is considering whether to appeal against the jail term of four years and eight months handed to a man who choked his lover to death during sex. Labour’s Harriet Harman, who chairs parliament’s joint committee on human rights, wrote to the attorney general to complain about the “unduly lenient” sentence handed on Tuesday to Sam Pybus for the manslaughter of Sophie Moss, a vulnerable 33-year-old.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

‘They came for my daughter’: Afghan single mothers face losing children under Taliban

The day after Mazar-i-Sharif, the provincial capital of Balkh province, fell to the Taliban on 14 August, gunmen came for Raihana’s* six-year-old daughter. Widowed when her husband was murdered by Taliban forces in 2020, Raihana had been raising her child as a single mother. After her husband’s death she had fought her in-laws for custody of her daughter and won, thanks to the rights she had under Afghan civil law – which state that single women can keep their children if they can provide for them financially.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

Hampshire beat Warwickshire and Durham thrash Glamorgan by an innings – live!

Jack Russell MBE (@jackrussellart) Mai gif day painting with the great human being that is @GFoxyFowler @lancscricket @DurhamCricket @englandcricket The new “Van Gogh of the North” And he paints quicker than me! #vangogh #NorthEast #aristontwitter #landscape #painting #masterpiece #Enjoy pic.twitter.com/b30v7yWr1D. September 7, 2021. 9.35am 09:35. Rohit mania:. Updated at 9.36am...
SPORTS
The Guardian

India complete turnaround to win vintage Test against England

A day that began with England and their supporters daring to dream ended at 4.38pm with India the side celebrating a stirring victory. The Oval witnessed their first series win on English soil 50 years ago and, now 2-1 up with one to play, Virat Kohli’s class of 2021 have taken a significant step towards their own slice of history.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Silverwood
Person
Jonny Bairstow
Person
Mohammed Ali
Person
Rory Burns
Person
Saqib Mahmood
Person
Shardul Thakur
Person
Virat Kohli
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Ajinkya Rahane
Person
Jack Leach
Person
Ravichandran Ashwin
Person
Jos Buttler
Person
Brydon Carse
Person
Chris Woakes
Person
Mohammed Shami
Person
Mohammed Siraj
Person
Sam Curran
Person
Moeen Ali
The Guardian

Pablo Fornals: ‘I’m in love with West Ham, the songs, the sign, the bubbles’

It’s a long way from Spain’s east coast to London’s East End but Pablo Fornals doesn’t mind. He crosses his arms, hands as hammers, and smiles. Asked if he knew much about West Ham before signing in July 2019, he replies: “If I’m honest, no. I knew of them, I’d seen them play, but I wasn’t a fan the way I am now.” Now he says he has “completely” fallen in love with them: “The songs, this sign when they see you in the street, the bubbles: it’s something you don’t experience anywhere else.”
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Sydney man with leukaemia denied Covid vaccine booster shot his specialist recommended

A 62-year-old Sydney man with leukaemia who was told by medical specialists that he needed a third booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine has been denied an additional dose. Six weeks after receiving his second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, Brian Gee’s haematologist ordered a Covid antibody test to assess his body’s response to the vaccine.
WORLD
The Guardian

Scotland’s win over Austria goes beyond qualifying points, says Lyndon Dykes

Lyndon Dykes believes Scotland’s 1-0 win over Austria on Tuesday not only secured three World Cup qualifying points for Steve Clarke’s squad but has also boosted togetherness and confidence within the group. The Queens Park Rangers striker scored his second international goal in two games, converting a VAR-awarded penalty in...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Prison#Golf#Weary England#Covid
The Guardian

World Cup roundup: Van Dijk allays injury fears after Netherlands’ 6-1 win

Virgil van Dijk gave Liverpool an injury scare after having to leave the field during the Netherlands’ 6-1 World Cup qualifier victory over Turkey. The centre-half, who missed most of last season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury and only returned to top-flight football in August, was sent into the air by a strong challenge.
SOCCER
The Guardian

Socceroos equal World Cup qualifying record with gritty win over Vietnam

If nothing else, Socceroos coach Graham Arnold, whose side ground out a 1-0 win over Vietnam at the Mỹ Đình National Stadium on Tuesday evening, is consistent with his messaging. The 58-year-old’s frequent references to the expectations he and his squad hold surrounding performances and results have become a ubiquitous...
FIFA
newschain

Ollie Pope gives England edge but India openers stall momentum

Ollie Pope revelled in his home comforts at the Kia Oval as he produced the top score of the fourth LV= Insurance Test, helping England establish a narrow advantage over India on day two. The Surrey batsman impressed with his technique and temperament as he outstripped all-comers with 81, taming...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
India
newsbrig.com

ENG vs IND | Moeen Ali named England vice-captain for fourth Test against India

The ECB has announced that Moeen Ali will be the vice-captain of England for the fourth Test against India at The Oval, which begins from Thursday, September 2. Moeen replaces Jos Buttler in the role, after the wicketkeeper had made himself unavailable for the game with personal reasons. Moeen Ali,...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

4th test: India weighs up recall for Ashwin against England

It might be time for India captain Virat Kohli to break up his template for the test series against England. Kohli hasn’t wavered from playing with four seamers and spinning allrounder Ravindra Jadeja for the first three tests of the five-match series. But with England having seized the momentum with...
WORLD
froggyweb.com

Cricket-India all out for 191 in fourth test v England

LONDON (Reuters) – India were bowled out for 191 after being put in to bat on the opening day of the fourth test against England at The Oval on Thursday. Shardul Thakur top-scored for the tourists with a whirlwind 57 and captain Virat Kohli contributed 50. Chris Woakes was the...
WORLD
The Guardian

England finally get a tune out of the their tailend batsmen

James Anderson shuffles down the Oval steps with all the enthusiasm of a man boarding a rail replacement bus service to Norwich. Deep down he knows it’s probably for the best, and yet the very act seems to inspire a bodily rebellion in him. These days there are few sadder sights in international cricket than watching Anderson walk out to bat, and in large part this is because you know what awaits him out in the middle.
SPORTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy