Every Time I Die & Memphis May Fire Added To 2021 ‘Louder Than Life’ Festival

Every Time I Die and Memphis May Fire have joined this year’s ‘Louder Than Life‘ festival. Their addition comes at the expense of Helmet, Red Fang and Hyro The Hero, all of whom have recently vacated their slots on the trek. In other news, the daily lineups and set times for this year’s edition of the festival have newly been revealed and can be found below. That approaching festival will be held at the Highland Festival Grounds in Louisville, KY from September 23rd to 26th.