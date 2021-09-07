CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple announces Sept. 14 ‘California Streaming’ event. New iPhones are likely

By Jonathan Vanian
Fortune
Fortune
 7 days ago
Apple plans to hold a product event on September 14 where it's expected to debut new iPhones, likely to be called iPhone 13.

The event, announced Tuesday, is titled "California Streaming" and will start at 1 pm ET. Like other Apple events during the pandemic, the this one will be entirely virtual and livestreamed from Steve Jobs Theater at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, Calif.

Apple senior vice president of marketing Greg Joswiak tweeted a short promotional video that accompanied the announcement, and told people that he will “See you real soon.”

