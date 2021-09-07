CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Old printer not cutting it? Here’s why it’s time to upgrade

By Komando Staff, Komando.com
komando.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe modern-day printer has come a long way since the concept was introduced in the 1950s. Originally developed for medical coding, today’s technology has enabled printers to print a diverse set of different creative projects and is a must-have necessity in every business, school and home office. Some of the...

www.komando.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away the Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop today

It can be difficult to choose between a tablet and a laptop, but with the Microsoft Surface products you can have both. Portability, versatility, and power are what matters when browsing these Surface Pro deals, Surface Laptop deals, student laptop deals, and laptop deals. And right now, at Best Buy, you can get $100 off the 12.4-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Touch-Screen, and $200 off the 12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Touch Screen. Those are two incredibly versatile 2-in-1 laptops, for incredibly low prices.
ELECTRONICS
komando.com

3 tech favorites Kim relies on that you should, too

As America’s tech pro and as a small business owner for over 20 years, Kim has partnered with a few hardware and software vendors and companies. These companies may sponsor The Kim Komando Show and Komando.com, but she honestly trusts their time-saving tools, security features and money-saving innovations. Kim only partners with companies she is proud to bring to you and uses herself, and she arranges special deals to make these products even more affordable.
TECHNOLOGY
komando.com

This all-in-one projector is made to entertain wherever you go – Is it worth it?

The age-old (okay, not really) question: buy a TV with a really big screen, or save some cash and get a projector that throws an even bigger picture. Which do you choose?. For me, it’s been a projector paired with a 100-inch screen for the past eight years and doing so saved me thousands of dollars, even as TV prices have decreased. The trade-off is that the projector is not as bright as a TV and the picture isn’t quite as sharp.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Printers#Cutting It#Greeting Cards#The Epson Ecotank#Best Buy Office Depot#Epson Com Ecotankkim
Tom's Guide

Best laser printers 2021

The best laser printers give you professional-grade print quality at home, producing page after page of better print quality and lower printing costs than the majority of inkjet printers. Whether you want to run off pages of black-and-white text or a feature filled all-in-one color laser printer that will also scan, copy and fax, we've got the laser printer for you.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

The VAVA Chroma launches as an ALPD 4.0-enhanced RGB short-throw laser projector via Indiegogo

VAVA asserts that its latest high-end 4K UHD laser projector can support a home-theater experience without the need for heavy curtains at any time of day. This is due to its 2,500-lumen brightness, not to mention the latest generation of clarity-enhancing ALPD technology. The Chroma has just debuted on Indiegogo, yet has already gone beyond its funding goal.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

iPadOS 15 unveiled: Here's why you should update your iPad

Apple just announced the Apple iPad 9th Gen and iPad Mini 6, which start at $329 and $499, respectively. But most importantly, they are announced alongside iPadOS 15. Here's everything that you get with the iPadOS 15 update and why you should upgrade when it comes this fall. best cheap...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Google
Digital Trends

Samsung Galaxy Notebook with a QLED touchscreen just got a huge price cut

As we return to our desks — at the office, at school, or at home — it’s the best time to invest in new hardware, like laptops and tablets. Check out the sales in these Chromebook deals, Samsung Galaxy deals, and student laptop deals. And right now, at Best Buy, you can get a 13.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 with QLED touchscreen for $100 off. This little machine has everything you need for only $599, a significant discount from its original price of $699. Don’t let this awesome deal pass you by.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Apple Watch Series 7's upgrades don't seem that dramatic: Here's what's changing

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. The Apple Watch Series 7 starts at $399 and is coming later in the fall. It was announced at Apple's event on Tuesday. But the changes don't seem that dramatic. It has a larger display with thinner bezels, a faster-charging battery that promises 8 hours of use after 8 minutes of charging and a more crack-resistant front crystal. But the battery life -- 18 hours -- is the same as last year's watch. There are also new colors for the aluminum case: blue, green, midnight (black), starlight (a gold-silver blend), and product red. You can add still more expensive upgrades to steel and titanium-cased versions, too.
ELECTRONICS
The Motley Fool

Here's Why I'm Not Selling Peloton

In this video, I will talk about the recent Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) FUD, why the price reduction of the bike is actually a good thing, and its recent earnings report. I don't plan on selling any shares anytime soon; I actually expect to add in the near future. I previously talked about what Peloton should do to become a multibagger.
MARKETS
chatsports.com

Best Printer Laminator Combo: What’s the Best?

What is the best printer laminator combo? It’s a question many consumers are asking themselves. We think that finding the best printer laminator combo can be tricky. There are a lot of factors to consider when looking for the perfect printer laminator combo, but it’s not always easy to know what you’re looking for.
ELECTRONICS
komando.com

Antivirus comparison: Which option is best for your PC or Mac?

If you browse the internet regularly, you can’t get around the fact that you need antivirus software. Viruses can pop up in unexpected places, and you want your device to be able to fight one off if it appears. A recent example of a nasty security threat is the most...
COMPUTERS
Law.com

Now's the Time to Upgrade Your Office Space: The Morning Minute

Want to get this daily news briefing by email? Here’s the sign-up. REAL DEALS - Law firm leasing activity has slowed markedly in the second half of the summer amid growing concern about the Delta variant, according to prominent brokers, but the upside for firms looking for new digs is that it’s undeniably a lessee’s market right now. “There are more concessions to be had right now. The markets are weakened,” Melissa Copley, vice chairman of the Chicago office of real estate broker Newmark, told Law.com’s Dan Packel. “There is an opportunity there to buy low and sell high.” Among firms facing lease deadlines, an unusually high proportion are opting for short-term renewals and restructurings of current leases, according to Sherry Cushman, executive managing partner at Cushman & Wakefield. But Copley said firms with outdated offices are missing out on opportunities to ditch their drab drywall in favor of smaller, glass-walled offices and more collaborative spaces. “With leasing and expirations, that still is an opportunity for people to do what they were doing before, to right-size and right-fit their space. A short-term decision does not get you to do that,” Copley said. “The firms that don’t address it and try to get themselves into the best space as soon as possible are really going to be behind.”
ECONOMY
jilaxzone.com

DIY Cloud Services: Build your own Cloud Storage Service using SMB Over The Internet

Turn your Computer as a personal cloud storage using this simple method. Wanted to build your own Google Photos, Dropbox, Microsoft OneDrive, Google Drive, Apple iCloud, Amazon S3 or whatever you like to call it? You are on the right place. On this article I’m going to share with you the detailed step by step on how you can DIY – Do It Yourself – Cloud Storage service. The length of this article may seem daunting to you, but I can assure you, the steps are not at all complicated. It’s lengthy because I truly detailed each and every step in a friendly non-technical manner as much as possible so that everyone with any background, can do their own DIY Cloud Storage service.
COMPUTERS
komando.com

3 smoking computer and server deals from Dell’s Semi-Annual Sale

Here at the Komando HQ, we use the best computers for business. In other words, we use Dell setups. If you’re a fan who wants a similar setup to our resident pros, you’re in luck. Right now, our sponsor Dell is throwing its semi-annual sale, which slashes prices on some...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This is the best laptop you can buy for under $300 today

If you’re heading back to school soon, you’re probably thinking about what technology you need to make your high school or college life go a little more conveniently. One good purchase to make is this HP 15.6-inch Celeron-based laptop — the 15-dw1001wm. It’s just $249 right now at Walmart, representing a savings of $130 on the usual price. If you’re looking for a cheap way to be able to type up your class notes or write up papers, this is a great way to do so without spending a fortune. You can use it to stream your favorite shows in the evenings too giving you some fun entertainment along the way. Let’s take a look into why it’s worth purchasing.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy