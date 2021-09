An upcoming exhibition at the Asheville Art Museum will offer a wide-ranging look at the father of the Studio Glass Movement. A Hand in Studio Craft: Harvey K. Littleton as Peer and Pioneer highlights recent gifts to the Asheville Art Museum’s Collection, as well as material loaned by the family of glass artist Harvey K. Littleton. This exhibition places Harvey and Bess Littleton’s collection into the context of their lives, as they moved around the United States, connected with other artists, and developed their own work. This exhibition, curated by Associate Curator Whitney Richardson, will be on view in the Judith S. Moore Gallery at the museum, located in downtown Asheville, from January 19 through June 27, 2022.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 14 DAYS AGO